Alcohol is bad for you, no matter how much you consume,. trouble with that , it's a slow killer,. that is why , I gave it up , many years ago,.
ots one thing to have a party but to uave rowdy disrespectful guest to the neighbors is another. lock em up. all he had tk do is tell the underage kids stop drinking. he thought he was above the law. there needed to be more arrest made
Y’all don’t even the full story how are you guys going to pass on this man? He had nothing to do with it he didn’t hit an elderly person. It was a dude from cub run, which is a T totally different county than Breckenridge county and you’re right the kid that hit the elderly dude didn’t get charged but it’s in the workings, I’m sure why don’t you guys get the full story before bashing on somebody’s dad and on somebody’s family every single one of these negative comments, y’all are all rats
Comments / 29