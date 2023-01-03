Read full article on original website
Fairfax Times
As TJHSST is investigated, an email from 2020 reveals a ‘pattern and practice’ of hiding awards
This week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares walked through the glass doors of the Korean Community Center off Little River Turnpike, the dome of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology visible through the window, and with him stood five parents of current and former students at TJ, as the school is known locally.
getnews.info
Dr. Shirine Hegazi debuts Regenerative Medicine Practice for Anti-Aging Arthritis and Chronic Pain
Non Surgical, Non Invasive treatments in Fairfax, Va. can help joints and chronic pain heal naturally without pain medications or cortisone/steroid injections. Fairfax, Virginia – January 5, 2023 – Dr. Shirine Hegazi, founder of Concept Chiropractic and Regenerative Medicine says that Regenerative Medicine, and more specifically Stem Cell Therapy, has been touted by many as a potential “miracle cure” for a host of ailments from basic aches and pains to neurologic disorders, blindness, and even cancer.
Falls Church News-Press
U.S. Figure Skating Contender Is N. Va. Native
The reigning U.S. Men’s Silver Medalist is from right here, within shouting distance of the City of Falls Church. Not only that, Ilia Malinin, the 18-year-old Marshall High School senior, has already made figure skating history as the first person ever to land a “quadruple Axel” jump in competition and is now considered a “heavy favorite” to win the senior men’s championship at the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating championships Jan. 23-29 in San Jose, California.
mymcmedia.org
State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House
Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
beckersasc.com
First lady Jill Biden to undergo surgery at Maryland ASC
First lady Jill Biden will have surgery to remove a lesion above her eye at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., according to a Jan. 4 memo from President Joe Biden's physician. The lesion was found above Ms. Biden's right eye at a routine skin cancer screening,...
tysonsreporter.com
NEW: Paul French Bakery and Cafe coming to Vienna
In the future, Vienna residents will no longer have to brave Chain Bridge Road traffic to get a taste of Paul Bakery’s bread and macarons. The 133-year-old French bakery and cafe is planning to expand right into the heart of the town in Jades Shopping Center, replacing Al Nakheel Lebanese Cafe & Market, which closed last year.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. Schools CEO Goldson to retire at end of school year
The CEO for the public schools system in Prince George’s County, Maryland, plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. In a video statement, Monica Goldson said after discussions with her family, she plans to move to “her next journey in life: retirement” after a 32-year career with the school system.
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
multihousingnews.com
Linden Property Group Acquires Virginia Asset
CAPREIT sold the townhome development near Washington, D.C., for $34.3 million. Linden Property Group has purchased a multifamily community in Fredericksburg, Va., for $34.3 million. Sold by CAPREIT, Timber Ridge Townhomes is a 147-unit asset across 21 buildings. Northmarq brokered the sale and financing of the asset, representing the seller...
wvtf.org
The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?
Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
WJLA
What we know about potential HQ2 impacts after Amazon announces 18,000 layoffs
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — On the heels of Amazon announcing it would be eliminating just over 18,000 jobs, 7News is asking about the local impacts for Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington. News of the layoffs came Wednesday, when Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that "between the reductions we made in...
AG Miyares Launches Investigation Into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights will be investigating Fairfax County Public Schools and the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (“TJHSST”) for unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act (“VHRA”). The investigation will examine if the administration’s decision to withhold National […]
Inside Nova
Communications professional announces Democratic primary challenge to Prince William County board chair
A communications professional and former journalist is mounting a Democratic primary challenge for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Deshundra Jefferson, of Montclair, announced her campaign for the at-large seat this week. All eight seats of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board...
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
thenewsprogress.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875,000 in Farmland Preservation Grants
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements. RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients December 28. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
fredericksburg.today
First babies in the new year at Mary Washington Healthcare!
Congratulations to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, who welcomed the first baby of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region! Baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born on New Year’s Day at 1:38 a.m. at Stafford Hospital, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces. Allison and Jared were not expecting a...
fox5dc.com
Overcrowding leads to new boundary lines for Prince William County schools
MANASSAS, Va. - Prince William County Public Schools have seen so much growth that its elementary schools are overcrowded. The school district is set to open Rosemount Lewis Elementary in Manassas for the 2023-2024 school year. "A school only has so large of a media center, so large of a...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
