PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.Surveillance video shows the car driving along the sidewalk and slamming into...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO