Philadelphia man charged in October crash that killed woman waiting at bus stop
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing charges after authorities said he lost control of his car and hit two pedestrians waiting at a bus stop last Fall. Travis Fields, 21, surrendered to police on Thursday and was charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses related to the Oct. 26 crash.
Driver crashes into Philadelphia police station near scene of cellphone store crash
A driver crashed into a Philadelphia police station across the street from the site where another car careened into a cellphone store earlier in the week.
Police: Man dies after being found with gunshot wound inside car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the North Philadelphia section of the city. Officials say on Friday, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of North 13th street for reports of a shooting. Police...
Police: 2 sought after car stolen with passenger inside in Upper Merion later found in Philadelphia
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are searching for two female suspects accused of stealing a car with a passenger inside. Authorities say the incident occurred on Monday afternoon just before 6 p.m. Officers with the Upper Merion Township Police Department responded to the Walmart on North...
Driver crashes into police cruiser, steps of 35th District station in Ogontz, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police's Crash Investigation Division is investigating a crash that left a police cruiser and part of a station damaged. According to authorities, on Friday at 1:11 a.m., the 25-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi was traveling southbound on Broad Street when they struck an unoccupied police cruiser and the steps of the 35th District.
Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury
WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
Video released of vehicle in Philadelphia fatal hit-and-run crash
Philadelphia police have released new surveillance of the vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash last fall.
Stolen vehicle plunges 20 feet onto New Jersey home while fleeing police
NEW JERSEY - The driver of a reported stolen vehicle crashed through a fence and plunged down a 21-foot drop onto a house in an attempt to evade officers in New Jersey, according to police. North Caldwell police responded Sunday around 12:30 a.m. to the area of 52 Hilltop Drive...
Police: Girl hit by stray gunfire, 2 men critical after shooting possibly over parking in Kensington
Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says it's still unclear how the shooting started, but it's possible it involved an argument over parking.
'Shocking': Neighbors rattled by double homicide in quiet Philadelphia suburb
Authorities say Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead inside their home Delaware County's quiet Chester Heights neighborhood. Investigators later ruled their deaths as homicides, leaving neighbors concerned for their safety.
Officials: Girl hit by stray bullet, 2 men critically injured after possible argument leads to shooting
KENSINGTON - A young girl was shot and injured by a stray bullet, while two other people were critically injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday night, around 7:30, on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street. MORE HEADLINES:. Police: Man dies after...
Police searching for suspects who stole $35,000 Rolex watch from Center City jewelry store
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted for stealing from a jewelry store. According to officials, on Wednesday afternoon around 12:40 p.m., one suspect walked into a jewelry store on the 100 block of S 8th Street and asked to see a Rolex watch.
"It felt like an earthquake": Driver arrested after crashing into T-Mobile store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.Surveillance video shows the car driving along the sidewalk and slamming into...
Philadelphia fire: 1 year after the deadly fire, a memorial is unveiled to honor those who died
FAIRMOUNT - One year after a tragic fire in Fairmount kills twelve, including eight children, a headstone marking those lost is unveiled to families and Philadelphia’s Fire Commissioner speaks of a national effort to save lives. It was an early morning fire that raced through the three-story rowhome owned...
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
Man, 27, dies after being shot multiple times in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Logan. Police say the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning at 1:01 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Broad Street. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to...
Coroner: Pa. man using generator to power home dies from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning on Christmas Day
BUSHKILL TWP, Pa. - A Northampton County man who was powering his home with a generator was found dead on Christmas Day from what officials believe was accidental carbon monoxide exposure. The county coroner's office said 71-year-old Joel S. Kotulka was found unresponsive near a running generator in the garage...
Man shot, killed in parking lot of North Philly Dunkin’ store
Police are looking for the shooter who killed a man in the parking lot of a Dunkin’ store, near Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue, in North Philadelphia. Officers found the victim laying outside the driver’s side door.
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
Prosecutor: Father charged for abducting 7-month-old baby from Vineland, fleeing to Pennsylvania
VINELAND, N.J. - A Vineland man has been arrested and charged in connection with Thursday morning's Amber Alert for his child. State Police in New Jersey and Pennsylvania issued early morning Amber Alerts for a seven-month-old baby girl, who was last seen with her father in Vineland on Wednesday evening, authorities say. Police say he allegedly fled with the child in the area of the Cumberland Mall.
