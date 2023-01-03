ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Driver crashes into police cruiser, steps of 35th District station in Ogontz, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police's Crash Investigation Division is investigating a crash that left a police cruiser and part of a station damaged. According to authorities, on Friday at 1:11 a.m., the 25-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi was traveling southbound on Broad Street when they struck an unoccupied police cruiser and the steps of the 35th District.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury

WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

"It felt like an earthquake": Driver arrested after crashing into T-Mobile store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.Surveillance video shows the car driving along the sidewalk and slamming into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 27, dies after being shot multiple times in Logan, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Logan. Police say the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning at 1:01 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Broad Street. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
fox29.com

Prosecutor: Father charged for abducting 7-month-old baby from Vineland, fleeing to Pennsylvania

VINELAND, N.J. - A Vineland man has been arrested and charged in connection with Thursday morning's Amber Alert for his child. State Police in New Jersey and Pennsylvania issued early morning Amber Alerts for a seven-month-old baby girl, who was last seen with her father in Vineland on Wednesday evening, authorities say. Police say he allegedly fled with the child in the area of the Cumberland Mall.
VINELAND, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy