Great Bend, KS

Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

Hays church offers free Thursday night spaghetti dinners

Members of St. Michael's Episcopal Church had a simple idea — they wanted to feed people. Nothing fancy — just a couple of dozen spaghetti dinners are served from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Thursday night with no questions asked. Individuals or families — up to five people...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend swimmer meets Olympic gold medalist Phelps...again

Few young athletes ever get a chance to meet their idol face to face. Even fewer get to do it twice. Former Great Bend High School and Barton Community College swimmer Austin Levington first met 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps in 2017. The duo was reunited just before Christmas via a FaceTime chat. Austin still cherishes that first meeting in Chicago.
GREAT BEND, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Crisis center now fully operational

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Rental fee increases for Great Bend Events Center approved

After a few discussions, a couple of meetings later, the Great Bend City Council approved a new fee schedule for all of the city’s services, permits and rentals. Heavy discussion was had regarding rental fees for conference rooms and ballrooms at the Great Bend Events Center. The full ballroom, often used for wedding receptions and fundraisers, will increase from $1,000 to $1,500 per event day.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

New City Manager has dealt with vacancies before

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis wants to make one thing clear. "I am not running off council members," Francis said. "I have went through this. Unfortunately, in Great Bend, we experienced this about three times, never multiple openings, but I have been through that. The challenge though is, now its two-fifths of the people that just hired me will no longer be serving on the council."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Teenager threatens family member with knife in Great Bend

On Jan. 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officers arrival, they were advised Michael Warren, age 19, had gotten into an argument with a family member. During the argument, Warren went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife from the drawer. Warren went back into the living room and threatened the family member with the knife.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

A change of ownership at Great Bend Tarp & Upholstery

Prior to opening his own business, Clayton Noffsinger worked at Guthrie Trailer Sales. Working in the business, Noffsinger knew a little bit about tarps. Bob Gorman, owner of Gorman Tarps in Great Bend, educated Noffsinger more on the tarp industry. Gorman Tarps sold and left town, leaving open an opportunity...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Traffic shift near Yaggy Road bridge in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Jan. 4, traffic on K-14/K-96 west of the bridge over North Yaggy Road will be shifted slightly to temporary lanes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The location in Reno County is south of 50th Ave. and west of...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (1/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/3) At 12:25 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & E. US 56 Highway. At 1:42 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 29th & Jefferson. Non-Injury Accident. At 7:22 a.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

