Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
🎤City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Jan. 4, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Hays church offers free Thursday night spaghetti dinners
Members of St. Michael's Episcopal Church had a simple idea — they wanted to feed people. Nothing fancy — just a couple of dozen spaghetti dinners are served from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Thursday night with no questions asked. Individuals or families — up to five people...
7,200 free books delivered to Barton & Pawnee county children in 2022
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from the moment they’re born to the age of five, no matter their family income. Millions of families across the globe have taken advantage of the program. With the help of the...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Great Bend swimmer meets Olympic gold medalist Phelps...again
Few young athletes ever get a chance to meet their idol face to face. Even fewer get to do it twice. Former Great Bend High School and Barton Community College swimmer Austin Levington first met 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps in 2017. The duo was reunited just before Christmas via a FaceTime chat. Austin still cherishes that first meeting in Chicago.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Crisis center now fully operational
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
Rental fee increases for Great Bend Events Center approved
After a few discussions, a couple of meetings later, the Great Bend City Council approved a new fee schedule for all of the city’s services, permits and rentals. Heavy discussion was had regarding rental fees for conference rooms and ballrooms at the Great Bend Events Center. The full ballroom, often used for wedding receptions and fundraisers, will increase from $1,000 to $1,500 per event day.
New City Manager has dealt with vacancies before
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis wants to make one thing clear. "I am not running off council members," Francis said. "I have went through this. Unfortunately, in Great Bend, we experienced this about three times, never multiple openings, but I have been through that. The challenge though is, now its two-fifths of the people that just hired me will no longer be serving on the council."
adastraradio.com
City of Hutchinson Announces Launch of Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant Program is intended to respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency, as well as responding to the needs of an adequate workforce to fully support our local Small Businesses. This grant...
Teenager threatens family member with knife in Great Bend
On Jan. 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officers arrival, they were advised Michael Warren, age 19, had gotten into an argument with a family member. During the argument, Warren went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife from the drawer. Warren went back into the living room and threatened the family member with the knife.
A change of ownership at Great Bend Tarp & Upholstery
Prior to opening his own business, Clayton Noffsinger worked at Guthrie Trailer Sales. Working in the business, Noffsinger knew a little bit about tarps. Bob Gorman, owner of Gorman Tarps in Great Bend, educated Noffsinger more on the tarp industry. Gorman Tarps sold and left town, leaving open an opportunity...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
Traffic shift near Yaggy Road bridge in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Jan. 4, traffic on K-14/K-96 west of the bridge over North Yaggy Road will be shifted slightly to temporary lanes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The location in Reno County is south of 50th Ave. and west of...
Kansas man finds live grenade in garage
A man in Hoisington found a live grenade in his garage Wednesday morning.
Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
Great Bend police officer wakes up residents, alerts them to fire
The Great Bend Fire Department is recognizing a Great Bend police officer for waking up and alerting residents to a fire.
Cop Shop (1/3)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/3) At 12:25 a.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & E. US 56 Highway. At 1:42 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 29th & Jefferson. Non-Injury Accident. At 7:22 a.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56...
