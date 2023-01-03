Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
counton2.com
CPD: 3 juveniles shot in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley. According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m. Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries...
walterborolive.com
Shield Ministries’ transitional house center of concern
On Wednesday, Dec. 28 a community meeting was held that centered around the. concerns and questions that local citizens have about a men’s transitional house. proposed to open in March of 2023 to potentially house between 50- 100 offenders. Those in attendance were Mayor Bill Young, Sheriff Guerry ‘Buddy’...
live5news.com
Charleston Commission on History considering a 1919 race riot marker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Commission on History is working on a plaque on a downtown corner marking a 1919 race riot that killed three black Charleston residents and left dozens injured. In 1919 racial tensions were high across the county. During what is often called the “Red Summer”,...
crbjbizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell, Charleston Expands with the Hires of Godwin and Gaul
Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell is pleased to announce the hires of Civil Supervisor, Mr. William “Bret” Godwin, PE and Civil Designer, Mr. Joseph Gaul, EIT. Bret joins the firm with experience designing and managing industrial, commercial, residential, healthcare, public safety, transportation, and water and wastewater projects. He will manage and oversee design efforts for the firm’s civil projects in multiple markets including industrial, commercial, residential, education and government. Bret obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University and is a Registered Professional Engineer in South Carolina. He is also a retired Naval Officer with over 21 years of active-duty service.
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
live5news.com
Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
counton2.com
New details released on James Island pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday. According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”
iheart.com
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor is being remembered as a man who made an impact on many people. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Aylor, 41, was found dead in his Charleston home Monday morning. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said the cause and manner of his death are pending.
Student arrested for bringing gun to North Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested a student Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston school. According to NCPD, officers arrested a Liberty Hill Academy student for bringing a gun onto school grounds. The student was “lodged in juvenile jail” as of Thursday afternoon, NCPD said. […]
live5news.com
Pool company faces legal action after Live 5 News Investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a Live 5 News Investigation of a Lowcountry pool company, new legal and financial developments have come to light. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, served hundreds of customers by building what should have been their dream pools. A Dec. 5 story by Live 5 News revealed customers who had experienced large delays in installations, bad communication from the owners, dangerous hazards within installed equipment and large amounts of money still unpaid.
Man charged following deadly 2020 shooting on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a shooting death in 2020. Clyde Scott Mock (54, of Ravenel) is charged with murder following a years-long investigation into the shooting death of Michael Mikula (52). “Patrol deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Oct. […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
live5news.com
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
counton2.com
Goose Creek PD seeking info on murder at Mevers School of Excellence
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a May 2022 murder. The incident happened May 25, 2022 in the Mevers School of Excellence parking lot. Police are asking anyone with information that could lead...
Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in a deadly DUI crash on Johns Island was sentenced to several years in prison, nearly three years later. On Thursday, Joseph Sinclair pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with a death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and leaving the scene of […]
multihousingnews.com
Aventon Breaks Ground on Luxury S.C. Project
The company’s first luxury project in the Palmetto State will be located in Charleston and feature 394 units. Aventon Cos. continues expanding its portfolio throughout Southeast United States with the groundbreaking of Aventon Bees Ferry, a 394-unit multifamily community in Charleston and its first luxury apartment property in South Carolina.
ccjdigital.com
ATS Logistics acquired by Charleston port behemoth
ATS Logistics, a Charleston, S.C.-based provider of transportation and warehousing services, has been acquired by Harbor Logistics, an asset-based provider of transportation, truck/rail transload and warehousing services also based in Charleston. Under Micah Mallace, president of Harbor Logistics and the former Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Charleston, the...
Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
abcnews4.com
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away from illness
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
Charleston City Paper
Alexander’s new work on slavery includes nod to Charleston
Nationally acclaimed poet Kwame Alexander will bring his just-published children’s book, An American Story, next week to Charleston in a fitting stop about its subject: slavery. As will be illustrated later this year on a global scale when the International African American Museum opens, Charleston’s port received a greater...
Comments / 0