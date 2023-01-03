Read full article on original website
Police charged Pa. man with false imprisonment of pizza delivery driver
Police charged a man for false imprisonment of a pizza delivery driver in Pa. Officers from the Johnstown police department responded to a call from Primo’s Pizza on Clinton Street in Cambria County on Dec. 15, where the store reported robbery, according to WJAC. According to the police, the...
Woman killed by her own vehicle in Somerset County beer store parking lot, coroner says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed after her own vehicle ran her over in a Somerset County beer distributor parking lot. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, first responders were dispatched to Jet Beer Distributor in Conemaugh Township Wednesday at 4:57 p.m. 52-year-old Lisa McKee was in the lot of the beer […]
Man charged after hitching ride on Pa. school bus, stalking female students: report
A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he “hitched a ride” on a Cambria County school bus and is accused of stalking several female students, according to a story from WJAC. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, when a School Resource Officer at Johnstown High School got a complaint...
Pa. men left dog tied outside around the Christmas freeze for 64 hours: report
This story has been updated to include information about the condition of the dog. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas Day and leaving it tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. As result...
Mifflin County man turns himself in regarding homicide case
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: According to PSP Hollidaysburg Trooper Christopher Fox, Middaugh has turned himself in to police. He will be arraigned in front of a district judge. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Lewistown man charged with criminal homicide. Trevor Alan Middaugh, 26,...
Johnstown woman repeatedly stabbed ex after New Year’s Eve break up, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is behind bars after she allegedly assaulted and stabbed her ex-boyfriend for breaking up with her while he was driving. On Dec. 31, Richland Township police were sent to the McDonald’s on Scalp Avenue after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed by his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old […]
Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
State Police Calls: Victim Receives Threats from Ex-Husband
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville was contacted in reference to a verbal domestic dispute located near Mineweaser Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Police say the victim—a 36-year-old Brookville woman—advised she was...
Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital
Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
State Police Calls: Suspect Allegedly Trades Meth for Stolen Copper
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on January 2, a known suspect took approximately 100 pounds of stolen copper and cashed it in at Clear Salvage in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 11:10 a.m. on December 10.
CREEKSIDE MAN CHARGED IN INCIDENT AT IRMC LAST FRIDAY
State police have charged a Creekside man after an incident on December 30th at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Troopers say 50-year-old Shawn Lee Lyman now faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three counts of disorderly conduct, a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and two summary counts of harassment for the incident that was reported to police around 7:30 that morning. Troopers were notified at that time that Lyman had become combative with hospital staffers as he was being discharged from IRMC. The incident ended with two staffers suffering minor injuries. Lyman also allegedly spat at the nursing station several times while he was being ejected from the hospital.
Duo charged after 36 dead cats found at Clearfield County home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo from Hyde are facing charges after 36 dead cats were found stacked in boxes near their front door. Lawrence Township Police said they were called to assist the SPCA at the home of 32-year-old Ana Houston and 36-year-old Thomas Rowles on Dec. 30. Police reported that seven boxes […]
Drunk man charged for burglary and assaulting 2 people on New Year’s Eve
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing felony charges after he was accused of smacking a woman before entering a home and assaulting another man all while he claimed he was drunk. On New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, 2022, Clearfield Borough police received multiple reports of a disturbance in the area […]
Trio jailed in Centre County for forgery, attempting to cash over $160k in fake checks
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A traffic stop where police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent checks has led to charges filed against a trio in Centre County. Sarina Peppers, 46, and Robert Hickman, 38, both of New York, and Courtney Auterbridge, 56, of York, are accused of trying to cash $163,763.61 in […]
State College police looking for man involved in overnight assault
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man they said was involved in a fight at The Lion’s Den. The fight happened around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the bar located at 118 S. Garner Street, according to the police report released […]
Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen. Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said. Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they […]
Richland Township Stabbing
Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges after stabbing a man New Year’s Eve. Richland Township police say Nefertiti Whitlow faces aggravated assault and other related charges. They say officers were called Saturday night for reports of a man bleeding from the neck who’d pulled his truck into...
Clearfield County Animal Abuse Arrests
Police say two people have been charged after officers found boxes full of dozens of dead cats stacked outside a Clearfield County apartment. According to the Lawrence Township Police Department, Ana Houston and Thomas Rowles have been charged with 36 felony accounts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 36 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, and 62 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
Woman allegedly rewraps stolen Christmas presents in effort to hide them
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman allegedly stole $1,131 worth of Christmas presents that were meant as gifts for children. Jodi Ann Cisowski, 42, of Warriors Mark, allegedly rewrapped the presents in different wrapping paper after taking them from an ex-boyfriend’s home on East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven. A family member found the gifts on Christmas Eve and returned some of them to the accuser, according...
PSP: Man charged for allegedly putting fellow inmate in chokehold
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a man is facing charges, accused of putting a fellow inmate in a chokehold during an altercation at the Jefferson County Jail in October. Investigators say troopers were dispatched to the jail on October 23rd for a report of...
