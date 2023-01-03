ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

FOX 43

Mifflin County man turns himself in regarding homicide case

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: According to PSP Hollidaysburg Trooper Christopher Fox, Middaugh has turned himself in to police. He will be arraigned in front of a district judge. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Lewistown man charged with criminal homicide. Trevor Alan Middaugh, 26,...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Victim Receives Threats from Ex-Husband

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville was contacted in reference to a verbal domestic dispute located near Mineweaser Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Police say the victim—a 36-year-old Brookville woman—advised she was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital

Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Suspect Allegedly Trades Meth for Stolen Copper

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on January 2, a known suspect took approximately 100 pounds of stolen copper and cashed it in at Clear Salvage in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 11:10 a.m. on December 10.
DUBOIS, PA
wccsradio.com

CREEKSIDE MAN CHARGED IN INCIDENT AT IRMC LAST FRIDAY

State police have charged a Creekside man after an incident on December 30th at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Troopers say 50-year-old Shawn Lee Lyman now faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three counts of disorderly conduct, a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and two summary counts of harassment for the incident that was reported to police around 7:30 that morning. Troopers were notified at that time that Lyman had become combative with hospital staffers as he was being discharged from IRMC. The incident ended with two staffers suffering minor injuries. Lyman also allegedly spat at the nursing station several times while he was being ejected from the hospital.
CREEKSIDE, PA
WTAJ

Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen. Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said. Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Richland Township Stabbing

Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges after stabbing a man New Year’s Eve. Richland Township police say Nefertiti Whitlow faces aggravated assault and other related charges. They say officers were called Saturday night for reports of a man bleeding from the neck who’d pulled his truck into...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Animal Abuse Arrests

Police say two people have been charged after officers found boxes full of dozens of dead cats stacked outside a Clearfield County apartment. According to the Lawrence Township Police Department, Ana Houston and Thomas Rowles have been charged with 36 felony accounts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 36 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, and 62 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly rewraps stolen Christmas presents in effort to hide them

Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman allegedly stole $1,131 worth of Christmas presents that were meant as gifts for children. Jodi Ann Cisowski, 42, of Warriors Mark, allegedly rewrapped the presents in different wrapping paper after taking them from an ex-boyfriend’s home on East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven. A family member found the gifts on Christmas Eve and returned some of them to the accuser, according...
LOCK HAVEN, PA

