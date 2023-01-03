Read full article on original website
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
A Very Spicy Popeyes Menu Item to Make a Brief Reappearance
When it comes to spice, fast-food chains have to navigate marketing power with a menu that needs to be palatable to a wide American audience. The truly, burn-your-mouth spice is rarely found at mainstream chains while something that inches closer to the top of the Scoville scale are usually reserved for limited-time-only items and other brief promotions.
Dairy Queen brings back summer favorite this month – and Reese’s fans will love it
BLIZZARD fans can rejoice as the beginning of winter isn't stopping Dairy Queen from bringing back a cold summer favorite. The fast food chain announced that the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard Treat is now on the menu. The Reese's Blizzard had previously been released for a limited time in August.
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
Thrillist
This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4
You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked
There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'
A Utah woman that posts videos on her TikTok account "@retailcheapskate" is claiming the fast food chain Five Guys is "highway robbery" after paying $74.10 on an order for four people. Does she have a right to be upset?
Chipotle Serves “Sour Cream Soup” to Customer Who Asked for Extra in Viral TikTok
Chipotle's getting hit hard on social media from irate customers complaining about the increased pricing of items offered by the fast-casual Mexican-fare chain. It's not difficult to see why: in 2021 there was an 8.1% increase in prices and in 2022, the cost of its offerings jumped up by another 10.5%.
Sam’s Club Now Has A Better Deal On Hot Dogs Than Costco, Let The War Begin
Anyone who shops at Costco knows the joy that is the $1.50 hot dog soda combo. The food court staple has been $1.50 since its debut in 1985, and Costco has promised that the price will never go higher than that — but it might need to go lower to stay competitive. Sam’s Club is coming for the best hot dog deal crown, as the major discount retailer is offering their own combo for 12 cents less than Costco.
Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition
The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
