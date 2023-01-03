ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time

Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
TheStreet

A Very Spicy Popeyes Menu Item to Make a Brief Reappearance

When it comes to spice, fast-food chains have to navigate marketing power with a menu that needs to be palatable to a wide American audience. The truly, burn-your-mouth spice is rarely found at mainstream chains while something that inches closer to the top of the Scoville scale are usually reserved for limited-time-only items and other brief promotions.
102.5 The Bone

McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Distractify

TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked

There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Scary Mommy

Sam’s Club Now Has A Better Deal On Hot Dogs Than Costco, Let The War Begin

Anyone who shops at Costco knows the joy that is the $1.50 hot dog soda combo. The food court staple has been $1.50 since its debut in 1985, and Costco has promised that the price will never go higher than that — but it might need to go lower to stay competitive. Sam’s Club is coming for the best hot dog deal crown, as the major discount retailer is offering their own combo for 12 cents less than Costco.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition

The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.

Comments / 0

Community Policy