ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

United Way seeks volunteers for its free tax return preparation program

By Brooke Chau
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWwDI_0k1nSxZX00

January 2023 is the start of the new tax filing year and an opportunity to make the most of your tax refund. This year, tax day is Tuesday, April 18 and if you miss the deadline, you can expect to pay up to 25% on top of your originally owed taxes, plus interest. But, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona wants to help prevent that.

They are looking for volunteers for its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA.

United Way's VITA program gives free IRS sponsored tax certification that volunteers can complete in person or online.

In 2021, United Way VITA volunteers provided this free service for over eleven thousand people, resulting in more than $20 million dollars in total refunds.

“It’s a small commitment from each volunteer in this huge effort that provides this critical service to Tucson families," said Gina Nickerson, Director of Vita Services at United Way.

The number of volunteers directly relates to the number of tax returns that VITA can do during tax season.

Now, the training program is comprehensive, but United Way tells says it's confident that they can train people as young as 16 years old to prepare taxes.

“Tax preparation even by yourself can be very intimidating, and our volunteers have such wonderful big hearts to sit down with these families and try to make it easy and finish it right there for them in the same day," said Nickerson.

The VITA program is also seeking volunteers to serve as greeters, interview specialists, and Spanish-speaking interpreters. For more information on how to apply, visit their website.

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9 . She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code Violations

A local restaurant was cited for 10 health safety violations.Photo byAni KolleshionUnsplash. The calendar might say it is officially 2023, but some 2022 information for local Tucson restaurants is still coming out. This includes the food safety inspections performed at the tail end of December. While a number of restaurants were cited for minor infractions, typically with no impact on the overall quality of food consumed by guests, one particular restaurant did rack up a total of 10 safety infractions, with five priority infractions and five core infractions.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

[COLUMN] Tucson needs all new housing, not just affordable projects

You know that feeling you can get when some outsider criticizes a beloved but problematic friend or family member of yours?. You feel defensive, but you know there’s some truth to their point. That’s what I felt when reading Rep. Ben Toma’s complaint to the Arizona Attorney General about...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Report: Home affordability an issue in Pima County, across Arizona

Home affordability continues to be an issue in the Tucson area and seven other counties in Arizona, according to real estate data company Attom Data Solutions. In Pima County, the income needed to buy a median-priced home was nearly 1.5 times the average income. The last time homes were this unaffordable in the county was mid-2006.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azednews.com

Rincon High School teacher honored with Teacher Excellence Award by Tucson Values Teachers

Tucson Values Teachers (TVT) presented the December Teacher Excellence Award to Alyson Cartwright, a teacher at Rincon High School in Tucson Unified School District. Cartwright teaches chemistry and AVID, a college and career readiness system. In addition, Cartwright is on the technology team and started a programming club on campus where students end the year certified in a coding platform.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
TUCSON, AZ
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

The Ethical Gem Fair Returns To Tucson This Month

Ethical Gem Suppliers, a collective of gem and jewelry dealers committed to creating transparent and traceable supply chains to better support artisanal miners, returns to Tucson this month for a four-day run at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Open Jan. 28–31 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily), the Ethical Gem Fair...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy