Digital Trends
Perfect for work or school, this 14-inch laptop is $150 at Best Buy
For those who are looking for an affordable but reliable laptop, you should check out Best Buy’s offer for the Asus E410. It’s yours for a very affordable $150, following a $100 discount on its original price of $250. If it’s enough for how you’re planning to use your new laptop, you’ll want to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long this cheap price will stick around.
Digital Trends
Rachio debuts affordable, water-saving smart hose timer at CES 2023
Installing a smart sprinkler in your yard is a great way to cut down on water waste and lower your utility bills — but it’s also a pricey (and time-consuming) investment. Rachio is looking to change that, as the company debuted a $99 smart hose timer at CES 2023.
Digital Trends
The GE Profile Smart Mixer might be the smartest small appliance of CES 2023
Smart home appliances are out in force at CES 2023, but few seem to be as intelligent as the GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. Designed to make the mixing process as simple as possible, the sleek gadget uses a built-in scale, viscosity measurements, and voice controls to streamline your time in the kitchen. It was also named a CES Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category.
Digital Trends
Razer Project Carol head cushion builds surround sound right into your gaming chair
Razer teased its Project Carol Concept design at CES 2023. It’s the world’s first head cushion design with near-field surround sound and haptics. The concept has already won several awards at CES 2023, including the Innovation award and Best of Show award, indicating its proof of concept has already made huge strides.
Digital Trends
OtterBox’s new iPhone case for CES 2023 fixes an annoying MagSafe problem
One of the best things about more recent iPhones, ever since the iPhone 12, is the introduction of MagSafe. This hardware feature brings about a whole new world of MagSafe accessories — from chargers and battery packs to wallets and phone grips with wireless shutter buttons. OtterBox has a phone case that has a built-in PopSockets PopGrip, but the big problem with that is that you can’t use it with MagSafe. For CES 2023, OtterBox is now rectifying that problem with the new OtterGrip Symmetry Series case, which offers the best of both worlds.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Samsung’s new Galaxy A14 looks like a killer $200 Android deal
Samsung today announced an update to one of its more popular phone lines — the A-Series. It’s updating the well-received Galaxy A13 with a new A14 this week. This new model comes with Android 13, a big screen and battery, 5G support, and a decent camera set-up for a price that won’t break the bank.
Digital Trends
HP Envy laptops and desktops get huge price cuts today
HP has been making computers for decades, and it always delivers a top notch computer, whether you’re looking for a laptop or a desktop PC. Among today’s best HP laptop deals is the 17-inch HP Envy laptop, which is discounted at HP today, and the super popular and super powerful HP Envy desktop PC is also seeing a discount at HP. Each discount is pretty substantial, with savings starting at $300, and free shipping is included with each. Read onward for more details.
Digital Trends
The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023
Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
Digital Trends
This strange sleep mask at CES 2023 hides a game-changing secret
A sleep mask that tracks eye movement to help you better understand sleep patterns and quality is certainly unusual, and the prototype device in our photos shows it looks pretty mad too. That’s reason enough to talk about it, but the real reason Somalytics’ SomaSleep sleep mask is exciting is due to the amazing eye-tracking sensors hidden inside.
Digital Trends
TCL’s CES 2023 surprise: it’s going to sell its first QD-OLED TV in 2023
If all goes according to plan, we’ll have a third option in 2023 when it comes to TVs that use QD-OLED technology. Ahead of CES 2023, TCL has announced that it will sell its first QD-OLED TV in the coming months. TCL fans already know what this probably means....
Digital Trends
Getting fit in 2023? Strap a Fitbit Versa 4 to your wrist – Now $50 off
If you’re looking to uphold some New Year’s fitness resolutions, landing one of the best smartwatch deals is a good way to keep yourself motivated. Today the Fitbit Versa 4 is seeing a $50 discount at Best Buy, which brings the fitness smartwatch down to just $180 from its regular price of $230. Included with your purchase is free shipping, as well as a free three-month trial of Google One, which is a nice cloud storage option to have access to. In-store pickup is also available at Best Buy locations where the Fitbit Versa 4 is in stock.
Digital Trends
Razer’s first VR accessories aim to make the Meta Quest 2 more comfortable
Razer is breaking into the VR space with its firs Meta Quest 2 accessories. Its Adjustable Head Strap System and Facial Interface aim to make the headset more comfortable, allowing for longer play sessions. The product line was announced at Razer’s CES 2023 presentation, which highlighted the Razer Edge, Razer...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Razer Edge 5G is an impressive (and misguided) gaming handheld
Razer is tapping into the cloud/mobile/handheld gaming craze with the Edge 5G. It’s a unique device, packed with a powerful Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 mobile chipset for native Android gaming, as well as 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support for on-the-go cloud gaming. I had a chance to try it out at CES 2023, and it’s the best iteration of this type of device we’ve seen. But it still loses on principle.
Digital Trends
Belkin just made a huge bet on sustainability at CES 2023
CES 2023 is usually a place to celebrate new tech, but Belkin is bucking that trend by embracing old tech. Well, sort of. The accessory manufacturer will begin 2023 by revamping a large range of its existing products by massively reducing the amount of “virgin” (new) plastics used in their construction to lessen its impact on the environment, and further push itself toward its carbon neutrality goal.
Digital Trends
This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!
With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 3-day flash sale: here are the 10 best deals
If you missed out on a lot of the great end-of-year deals from last month, you’re in luck because Best Buy is having an amazing three-day flash sale on everything from tablets to gaming laptops. Of course, there are quite a lot of deals to go through, which is why we’ve collected some of the best deals from Best Buy to cut out all the extra work. So, let’s take a look at what’s available and if you can pick up something new at a great price.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Audio-Technica adds a mic to its iconic M50x headphones to target creators
Audio-Technica showed live streamers and content creators that it’s been thinking about them at CES 2023, today unveiling StreamSet, two new models of wired streaming headsets based on the iconic M50x professional monitor headphones that come with the added bonus of a built-in condenser microphone. Dubbed by Audio-Technica as...
Digital Trends
Digital Trends’ Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards
Let there be no doubt: CES isn’t just alive in 2023; it’s thriving. Take one glance at the taxi gridlock outside the Las Vegas Convention Center and it’s evident that two quiet COVID years didn’t kill the world’s desire for an overcrowded in-person tech extravaganza — they just built up a ravenous demand.
Digital Trends
This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV has a $1,300 discount today
I’ve covered a few sales on Samsung’s Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV in my time here, but never one as big as this. Yes, this time it is the colossal 85-inch version that is getting the Samsung TV deals treatment. Usually starting at $3,300, you can get one for only $2,000 today. That’s $1,300 off on a Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV!
