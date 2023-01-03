ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTuber Keenan Cahill, known for his celebrity lip-sync videos, has died aged 27 following complications from heart surgery

By Lindsay Dodgson
YouTuber Keenan Cahill has died, aged 27.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

  • YouTuber Keenan Cahill, known for his celebrity lip-sync videos, has died aged 27.
  • He was placed on life support following complications from heart surgery in December.
  • Cahill passed away on Thursday afternoon, his manager told TMZ.

Keenan Cahill, one of the original faces of YouTube, has died following complications from heart surgery.

The 27-year-old passed away on Thursday afternoon, his manager told TMZ . He had been put on life support after undergoing heart surgery on December 15.

Cahill was one of the original faces on YouTube, building up a following of more than 700,000 subscribers over the past 12 years. His video with 50 Cent, where they lip-synced "Down on Me" together, racked up over 60 million views .

Other celebrities Cahill performed with over the years include Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, David Guetta, and Katy Perry.

He also released two albums and several singles in 2013 and 2014.

However, over the last few years he had uploaded content less frequently.

Cahill was diagnosed with Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome at age 1, a disease that occurs in 1 in 250,000 to 600,000 babies. Over time their organs become inflamed and scarred, and eventually atrophy.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Cahill's aunt to cover his medical and funeral costs, which has raised over $15,000 to date.

"Because of his rare disease, he has had countless surgeries over his short life including a bone marrow transplant," the GoFundMe reads. "Thank you to everyone that made Keenan's short life memorable. He will be missed by all who knew him."

DJ Pauly D shared a tribute to Cahill by tweeting a photo of them together.

"Rip Keenan," he wrote. "Thank You for always making the world smile."

Comments

Lavon Woods
3d ago

May his Beautiful soul rest peacefully. such a joy to watch. Condolences to the family and friends 🙌🙏

Twilight Zone°
3d ago

I remember watching his Katy Perry 'Teenage Dream' lip syncing video in 2012. Man how fast 10 years goes by.. Rest in Peace * 🕊️

Pippi Longstocking
2d ago

Joe Biden sniffed him too deeply and deprived him of just enough oxygen to make him lose consciousness, then he told him stories about CornPop until the paramedics arrived and pronounced him DOA.

