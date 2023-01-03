ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard tackle to the chest could have triggered a rare heart condition in Damar Hamlin, doctors say

By Marianne Guenot
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1Frd_0k1nSV3J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbdxI_0k1nSV3J00
Damar Hamlin.

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

  • Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, collapsed midgame on Monday.
  • His heart stopped after a hard tackle, though details aren't clear.
  • Some medics said heavy blows to the chest could trigger heart failure.

It's possible that the hard tackle received by Damar Hamlin triggered a rare condition that led to his cardiac arrest , experts said in the wake of his startling collapse on Monday night.

Hamlin, 24, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a game after tackling the Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins.

Higgins collided hard with Hamlin's chest, striking with his right shoulder around where Hamlin's heart would be. After initially getting up, Hamlin collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Though it's too soon to know exactly what happened with Hamlin, medical experts laid out some possibilities based on what they saw.

They said this kind of strong impact to the chest could cause commotio cordis, a rare but life-threatening condition that can occur if the heart is struck in a very precise window of its beating.

Gregory Marcus, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco, described the condition to The Washington Post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeiIc_0k1nSV3J00
Buffalo Bills players react to Hamlin's injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

You must be extremely unlucky to get commotio cordis — Marcus said it happens when the chest is hit at a very specific moment of the heartbeat, in a 40-millisecond window.

Even a heavy impact like that from a football player (Higgins is 219 pounds and was running fast) is unlikely to directly damage the heart inside the rib cage. But it can cause an irregular surge of electricity, which can lead to sudden cardiac arrest even in those without preexisting heart issues.

Commotio cordis has mostly been reported among adolescents , but some cases have been reported among people over 20.

In an interview with the Boston TV station WCVB , Brien Barnewolt, an emergency-room doctor at Tufts Medical Center, also mentioned commotio cordis as a possibility.

Marcus and other experts cautioned that it's impossible to know what happened to Hamlin without seeing his medical records, which have not been released by the league or the hospital.

It's also possible that Hamlin had an underlying condition that had gone unnoticed.

The Sports Institute has suggested that undiagnosed underlying conditions are a main cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes .

Chuck Hughes, the only player to die during an NFL game, collapsed in 1971 and was later found to have atherosclerosis, a clogged artery.

Marcus told The Post that a blow to the chest could also cause an aneurysm, exacerbating an undetected heart defect. Rajesh Dash, an associate professor in cardiovascular medicine at Stanford University, gave The Post a similar assessment.

The blow to Hamlin did not immediately seem dangerous. Ted Johnson, a former New England Patriots player, told WCVB that the play didn't seem to break any rules or be unusually violent.

After the tackle, Hamlin got up and adjusted his helmet. Then he collapsed and lay motionless , in cardiac arrest. Shocked teammates , some in tears, surrounded Hamlin as he received CPR. He was later rushed to the hospital.

The Bills said early Tuesday that Hamlin was in critical condition.

Barnewolt said Hamlin could recover if he got good care straight away. "I think the important thing is the quality of CPR and the timing of any kind of resuscitative efforts or defibrillation efforts that occur," he told WCVB.

"The sooner the better, obviously," he added. "People have been known to have great outcomes, even with prolonged cardiac arrest, if the resuscitative efforts are of high quality."

Correction: January 3, 2022 — An earlier version of this story misspelled Damar Hamlin's name as Hamil.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 10

Related
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
TODAY.com

Damar Hamlin’s second resuscitation is ‘concerning,’ doctor says

NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres weighs in on the latest health update for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, including news that he was resuscitated for a second time. “Having it a second time is a little more concerning, but not having it extend much beyond that is encouraging,” he says.Jan. 4, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Insider

Insider

