Stafford, VA

Augusta Free Press

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. The baby was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana...
CULPEPER, VA
loudounnow.com

Newest Inova Cares Clinic Offers Mental Health Care for the Uninsured

Inova Health Systems has opened its first mental health clinic for people who are uninsured or underinsured, launching the new program at its Cornwall campus in Leesburg. It is the newest addition to the regional hospital system’s Inova Cares clinics, serving people who don’t have health insurance, are underinsured, or have Virginia Medicaid coverage. The new Inova Cares Clinic for Behavioral Health joins existing Inova Cares clinics for children, families and women, each targeting particular needs in the community. And while it’s housed in Leesburg, the new clinic is meant to serve people across the region—and as a model for growing that service.
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Tuthill’s friends and co-workers bid farewell while honoring the LEO’s life during funeral service

Former Madison sherrif candidate died Christmas Eve Tears flowed Saturday afternoon in Ruckersville as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) performed the End of Watch radio call for Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., an investigator who died Christmas Eve after suffering a heart attack earlier that week. The GCSO dispatcher announced that "All units hold traffic… This is the last call for Investigator Lonnie E. Tuthill Jr.,” who joined the Albemarle County Police Department on September 1, 1988, retiring as a Master Police Officer on February 1, 2014. She added he joined GCSO as an investigator and evidence inventory technician three weeks later, working until his death. Hitting tones, the dispatcher...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Hayfield Farm — History shapes the neighborhood

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The Hayfield Farm neighborhood site dates back to 1761 when George Washington purchased the land to...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Watchful Eye

American Legion Rd. overpass in Stafford now open

The new American Legion Rd. overpass in Stafford County was scheduled to open this morning. The new bridge allows drivers on Rt. 628, American Legion Rd., to cross over I-95. With the new overpass now complete, it eliminates the need for a detour that had been in place since April 4, 2022, a span of 9 months.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
LURAY, VA
ffxnow.com

DEVELOPING: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Seven Corners crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing on Route 7 in Seven Corners. The westbound lanes of Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) at Patrick Henry Drive have been closed, as Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives investigate the crash, the Fairfax County Police Department said. The biker’s...
SEVEN CORNERS, VA
fredericksburg.today

Next-generation 9-1-1 comes to Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Police say with a New Year comes a new 911 in Fredericksburg. Next-generation 911, or NG911, is an upgrade to the traditional 911 system, which only allows people to call for help using a phone. City Police say NG911 will allow citizens to access emergency services through text, video,...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlnow.com

DEVELOPING: Police on scene of stabbing at Eden Center

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Falls Church police and Arlington medics responded to a stabbing at the Eden Center just before noon today. One person was stabbed in the back in the rear of the shopping center, according to initial reports, and the suspect is currently at large. The circumstances leading to the stabbing, where exactly it took place in the complex, and the condition of the victim are unclear.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

