Man arrested for stabbing 2 people in King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridorWatchful EyeVirginia State
VDOT to start weather patrol in Fredericksburg & on I-95 at 8 p.m., advising drivers to stay inWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Augusta Free Press
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. The baby was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana...
loudounnow.com
Newest Inova Cares Clinic Offers Mental Health Care for the Uninsured
Inova Health Systems has opened its first mental health clinic for people who are uninsured or underinsured, launching the new program at its Cornwall campus in Leesburg. It is the newest addition to the regional hospital system’s Inova Cares clinics, serving people who don’t have health insurance, are underinsured, or have Virginia Medicaid coverage. The new Inova Cares Clinic for Behavioral Health joins existing Inova Cares clinics for children, families and women, each targeting particular needs in the community. And while it’s housed in Leesburg, the new clinic is meant to serve people across the region—and as a model for growing that service.
Fairfax Times
As TJHSST is investigated, an email from 2020 reveals a ‘pattern and practice’ of hiding awards
This week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares walked through the glass doors of the Korean Community Center off Little River Turnpike, the dome of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology visible through the window, and with him stood five parents of current and former students at TJ, as the school is known locally.
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
Bullet Flies From The Sky Through Charles County Elementary School Cafeteria Roof, Into Table
Questions have been raised in Charles County after a bullet was found lodged inside a cafeteria table and no one seems to know where it came from. During a lunch period on Tuesday, Jan. 3, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified about what appeared to be a bullet that was lodged into a table where students congregated.
Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
WTOP
‘I survived you:’ Former Loudoun Co. school counselor gets 2 years behind bars for indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Marie Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, re-entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court, and was sentenced by...
Tuthill’s friends and co-workers bid farewell while honoring the LEO’s life during funeral service
Former Madison sherrif candidate died Christmas Eve Tears flowed Saturday afternoon in Ruckersville as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) performed the End of Watch radio call for Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., an investigator who died Christmas Eve after suffering a heart attack earlier that week. The GCSO dispatcher announced that "All units hold traffic… This is the last call for Investigator Lonnie E. Tuthill Jr.,” who joined the Albemarle County Police Department on September 1, 1988, retiring as a Master Police Officer on February 1, 2014. She added he joined GCSO as an investigator and evidence inventory technician three weeks later, working until his death. Hitting tones, the dispatcher...
fox5dc.com
Overcrowding leads to new boundary lines for Prince William County schools
MANASSAS, Va. - Prince William County Public Schools have seen so much growth that its elementary schools are overcrowded. The school district is set to open Rosemount Lewis Elementary in Manassas for the 2023-2024 school year. "A school only has so large of a media center, so large of a...
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Hayfield Farm — History shapes the neighborhood
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The Hayfield Farm neighborhood site dates back to 1761 when George Washington purchased the land to...
American Legion Rd. overpass in Stafford now open
The new American Legion Rd. overpass in Stafford County was scheduled to open this morning. The new bridge allows drivers on Rt. 628, American Legion Rd., to cross over I-95. With the new overpass now complete, it eliminates the need for a detour that had been in place since April 4, 2022, a span of 9 months.
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire
BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
cbs19news
Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
ffxnow.com
DEVELOPING: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Seven Corners crash
A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing on Route 7 in Seven Corners. The westbound lanes of Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) at Patrick Henry Drive have been closed, as Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives investigate the crash, the Fairfax County Police Department said. The biker’s...
Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
fredericksburg.today
Next-generation 9-1-1 comes to Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg Police say with a New Year comes a new 911 in Fredericksburg. Next-generation 911, or NG911, is an upgrade to the traditional 911 system, which only allows people to call for help using a phone. City Police say NG911 will allow citizens to access emergency services through text, video,...
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
WJLA
Stafford Co. hunters urged to use non-lead ammo after rise in calls about injured eagles
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Getting calls about loose pets or wild raccoons, even wild deer or bears, can be normal for animal control. But in Stafford County, Virginia, there’s been an increase in calls about injured eagles. The animal control division in Stafford County has seen more...
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Police on scene of stabbing at Eden Center
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Falls Church police and Arlington medics responded to a stabbing at the Eden Center just before noon today. One person was stabbed in the back in the rear of the shopping center, according to initial reports, and the suspect is currently at large. The circumstances leading to the stabbing, where exactly it took place in the complex, and the condition of the victim are unclear.
