baristanet.com
Services For Montclair’s Pat Kenschaft Saturday
Montclair, NJ – There will be a memorial service for longtime Montclair resident Patricia (Pat) Kenschaft this Saturday, January 7th at 2 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Montclair, 67 Church Street. The family is asking people to wear masks in the sanctuary. Light refreshments will be served...
baristanet.com
MontClairVoyant: A 2023 Wish List Is This Column’s Gist
The New Year is in gear. What would you like to see in 2023?. I’d like livestreaming of ALL Township Council meetings to become a permanent thing. But I don’t want to see any more questions that rhyme. DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,. Okay, no way. After prodding from the public,...
baristanet.com
Montclair History Center Oral History Project Provides Glimpse of Montclair Back in the Day
Montclair, NJ – In 2018/2019, as part of Montclair’s 150th Anniversary, the Montclair History Center invited long-time Montclair residents to share their recollections of earlier times in Montclair. Montclair History Center hoped to interview 20-30 individuals. By the time the project, funded by the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (a state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities) wrapped up, they had over 60.
baristanet.com
Weekend Family Fun: Science, Knots, Scavenger Hunt and More
Happy weekend! Are you ready for some family-friendly fun? We’ve rounded up some things to do in and around town. Check out these local activities!. The Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) continues to host the Family Photo Scavenger Hunt. Held daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt. The theme for the January theme is “Black and White.” Winter is grey and white and black — or is it? Grab your phone and search for the beauty of winter and all the colors that are in the garden. The cost is $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer. Preregistration is required.
baristanet.com
Montclair Residents Petition Council To Scale Back Proposed Lackawanna Plaza Development
Montclair, NJ – A group called Montclair Residents For Responsible Development, that includes former 4th Ward Councilor Dr. Renee Baskerville, Linda Cranston, Robin Curry, Rachael Quinn Egan, David Herron, Sharon Martin-Smith, Adriana O’Toole, and Aminah Toler, have started a petition calling for the Montclair Township council to scale back the proposed development at Lackawanna Plaza.
baristanet.com
Nature’s Art Jewelry Exhibit at Montclair Public Library
Montclair, NJ – The Montclair Public Library presents Curtis Davis’s Nature’s Art Jewelry exhibit in the glass case on the first floor of the main Library from January 3 – 30, 2023 during Library Hours. In the basement of Curtis Davis’s home in Montclair, six years...
baristanet.com
Montclair Family Creates Memorable Meals and Moments with Meet Me At Madison’s
Montclair, NJ – It’s having an official opening Thursday, but Meet Me At Madison’s, a new cafe bistro at Watchung Plaza that opened at the end of November, is already fast becoming one of Montclair’s culinary gems. Their motto is “Time Beautifully Filled” and we can’t...
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Parking Spot Dispute Ends In Pepper Spray Incident
Montclair, NJ – The week in crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. December 27, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): The complainant reported that he parked his 2021 Toyota Rav4 on Bloomfield Avenue and entered a store. The keys were left in the ignition. When he returned the vehicle was gone. It was recovered later that day in Newark, unoccupied.
NJ.com
Citing numerous concerns, West Side neighborhood leaders call for pause on 3-tower project
An ambitious 3,079-unit development on Jersey City’s West Side that’s been 18 months in the making is scheduled for a planning board vote Tuesday, but now community leaders are calling for a postponement over numerous concerns about the project. Nicknamed the Westview, the massive project by Brooklyn-based developer...
thedigestonline.com
Best BYOB Restaurants in Montclair (2023 Updated List)
Montclair is a hotspot for some of the most adored restaurants in New Jersey with the standouts being the BYOB establishments. Here are some diverse, highly raved-about spots in Montclair that are sure to get your taste buds kicking and leave your wine glass empty. Nami Nori. We’re starting off...
Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
roi-nj.com
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
baristanet.com
The Chew On Harvey’s Handrolled Bagels
Montclair, NJ – You probably have your go-to bagel place. There are several options in Baristaville; each one has its merits and often the favorite is the spot closest to home or the train station. But the newest player on the scene, Harvey’s Handrolled Bagels, may just be worth making a special trip.
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
NJ.com
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 21-27, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
hudsoncountyview.com
CarePoint honors 6 Hoboken University Medical Center doctors for distinguished service
CarePoint Health has honored six doctors at the Hoboken University Medical Center with the Wallace T. McCaffrey Award for their distinguished service. “CarePoint and Hoboken University Medical Center are successful because we practice highly personalized care, and these doctors represent the very best of the CarePoint Health System,” CarePoint President and CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick said in a statement.
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center names Hudson County cardiologist as medical director of Catheterization Lab
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently announced the appointment of Dr. Raashan Williams to the position of medical director of the Catheterization Laboratory, effective in late December. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role, as he has been a strong presence...
hobokengirl.com
Employers in Hoboken + Jersey City Hiring This Month: January 2023 Edition
We all know job hunting can be a challenge. Luckily, if you’re looking for a job in the North Jersey area, perusing our jobs board on our parent site The Local Girl is a must. You can find a variety of positions — from a senior leasing specialist to a preschool teacher — all on our site. Keep reading to see all of the jobs available in Hoboken, Jersey City, and beyond through our Hoboken Girl jobs platform this week, and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs that arrive on a daily basis.
Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic
PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
