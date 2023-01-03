Read full article on original website
Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering flurries overnight, some sun Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies tonight with scattered areas of light snow this evening. Lingering flurries are expected overnight with lows just below freezing.Friday will feature some afternoon sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s. Partly cloudy skies and mid 30s for Saturday.An area of low pressure will pass to the south of us Saturday night, allowing for a chance of snow showers during the predawn hours of Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.Highs increase a bit on Monday in the low 40s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with evening light snow showers, then flurries overnight. Low 30°FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine. High 34°SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 36°
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mix of snow and freezing drizzle overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of flurries, light snow and freezing drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight. Lows will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s.Scattered snow showers are in the forecast for Thursday. Minor accumulations are expected, but a few spots may exceed a half inch of snowfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.Some sunshine on Friday, otherwise we'll be chilly and mainly dry with highs in the mid 30s.Snow chances increase again late Saturday, then we'll have a rain and snow mix for Sunday. Highs this weekend into next week will remain in the 30s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance for light snow and freezing drizzle. Low 30°THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 34°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 35°
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
Spring-Like Weather in January? Chicago to See More Drizzle and Fog; Snow Showers on the Way
When it comes to Chicago weather, January 2023 appears to be off to a spring-like start. While Christmastime brought a winter storm of bone-chilling wind chills, iced-over roads and blizzard like conditions, 2022 came to a close with melting snow and above-average temperatures. And while highs in the 40s and 50s continued on New Year's Day and into the early part of the week, Tuesday also brought dense fog, thunder, heavy rain, hail, and even a confirmed tornado downstate, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.
WGNtv.com
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?
Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature drop Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures are dropping. Highs in the 30s return Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week. Passing afternoon sprinkles by afternoon which may mix with snow at times. Snow shower sand flurries are possible again Thursday with minor accumulations.
WGNtv.com
Above average temps remain with no snow in sight
—RAIN’S ON THE WAY TO CHICAGO commencing, just after midnight in the city (a bit earlier west of Chicago) and continuing in early Tuesday morning—then winding down to a few spotty showers or sprinkles Tuesday. A cold front brings some re-energized showers mid and late afternoon Tuesday. —Included...
Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Hail to Parts of Chicago Area
Although the calendar date suggests the likelihood of extremely cold temperatures or a snowstorm, hail-producing thunderstorms have affected parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon in an early flash of spring. The storms originated well west of the Chicago area, initially affecting Lee and LaSalle counties with winds up to...
nprillinois.org
Tuesday saw the largest January tornado outbreak in more than 30 years
The National Weather Service says several funnel clouds and tornadoes were reported in a narrow zone in between the Interstates 55 and 57 corridors Tuesday afternoon. We don't always associate this time of year with tornadoes. But they can occur anytime. A total of seven confirmed tornadoes occurred, with six...
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
Chicago meets the next COVID subvariant: XBB.1.5
Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said XBB.1.5 is not causing more severe illness in the Northeast, where that subvariant accounts for three-quarters of new cases. For now.
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Lincoln Park residents frustrated after large sinkhole remains unfixed
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a massive hole in Lincoln Park and it's only getting bigger. We first heard about it when it swallowed a car.But 12 weeks later, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is asking why it hasn't been repaired.CBS 2 first covered the issued in October, but the massive hole in Lincoln Park still sits wide open. The people who have to look at it every day, said they are as frustrated as this whole is deep. At first glance, it's a normal alley, but once you see it, you can't unsee it."It's an eyesore," said neighbor Jamie Lundy."I've never...
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
NBC Chicago
As Customers Prepare For Change to Drive-Thru Ordering, Portillo's Believes Transition Will Be Embraced
While many Chicago-area residents likely have memories of waiting in a packed Portillo's drive-thru lane in freezing cold weather to pay with cash, the iconic chain announced earlier this week that those days are quickly coming to an end. Portillo's announced on Tuesday that drive-thru orders are switching to cashless...
More Than 2 Dozen Elgin Homes Show Elevated Lead Levels in Water Due to Pipes, City Says
Some homeowners in Elgin received a letter in the mail this week, alerting them to potential elevated lead levels in their water. Resident Rafael Arreguin (whose spouse works at NBC 5 Chicago) was one of those residents. “They made it real clear that it’s not from the city’s supply itself,...
Noble Square residents wake up to water flowing into their homes
Residents say the mess could potentially have been avoided.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
