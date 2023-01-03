ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering flurries overnight, some sun Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies tonight with scattered areas of light snow this evening. Lingering flurries are expected overnight with lows just below freezing.Friday will feature some afternoon sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s. Partly cloudy skies and mid 30s for Saturday.An area of low pressure will pass to the south of us Saturday night, allowing for a chance of snow showers during the predawn hours of Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.Highs increase a bit on Monday in the low 40s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with evening light snow showers, then flurries overnight. Low 30°FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine. High 34°SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 36°
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mix of snow and freezing drizzle overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of flurries, light snow and freezing drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight. Lows will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s.Scattered snow showers are in the forecast for Thursday. Minor accumulations are expected, but a few spots may exceed a half inch of snowfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.Some sunshine on Friday, otherwise we'll be chilly and mainly dry with highs in the mid 30s.Snow chances increase again late Saturday, then we'll have a rain and snow mix for Sunday. Highs this weekend into next week will remain in the 30s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance for light snow and freezing drizzle. Low 30°THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 34°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 35°
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
NBC Chicago

Spring-Like Weather in January? Chicago to See More Drizzle and Fog; Snow Showers on the Way

When it comes to Chicago weather, January 2023 appears to be off to a spring-like start. While Christmastime brought a winter storm of bone-chilling wind chills, iced-over roads and blizzard like conditions, 2022 came to a close with melting snow and above-average temperatures. And while highs in the 40s and 50s continued on New Year's Day and into the early part of the week, Tuesday also brought dense fog, thunder, heavy rain, hail, and even a confirmed tornado downstate, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.
WGNtv.com

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature drop Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures are dropping. Highs in the 30s return Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week.   Passing afternoon sprinkles by afternoon which may mix with snow at times.  Snow shower sand flurries are possible again Thursday with minor accumulations.   
WGNtv.com

Above average temps remain with no snow in sight

—RAIN’S ON THE WAY TO CHICAGO commencing, just after midnight in the city (a bit earlier west of Chicago) and continuing in early Tuesday morning—then winding down to a few spotty showers or sprinkles Tuesday. A cold front brings some re-energized showers mid and late afternoon Tuesday. —Included...
NBC Chicago

Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Hail to Parts of Chicago Area

Although the calendar date suggests the likelihood of extremely cold temperatures or a snowstorm, hail-producing thunderstorms have affected parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon in an early flash of spring. The storms originated well west of the Chicago area, initially affecting Lee and LaSalle counties with winds up to...
nprillinois.org

Tuesday saw the largest January tornado outbreak in more than 30 years

The National Weather Service says several funnel clouds and tornadoes were reported in a narrow zone in between the Interstates 55 and 57 corridors Tuesday afternoon. We don't always associate this time of year with tornadoes. But they can occur anytime. A total of seven confirmed tornadoes occurred, with six...
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park residents frustrated after large sinkhole remains unfixed

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a massive hole in Lincoln Park and it's only getting bigger. We first heard about it when it swallowed a car.But 12 weeks later, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is asking why it hasn't been repaired.CBS 2 first covered the issued in October, but the massive hole in Lincoln Park still sits wide open. The people who have to look at it every day, said they are as frustrated as this whole is deep. At first glance, it's a normal alley, but once you see it, you can't unsee it."It's an eyesore," said neighbor Jamie Lundy."I've never...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

