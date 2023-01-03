SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are looking for victims of government-forced or coerced sterilization. The state has $4.5 million in reparations to divide up among victims. But finding the victims has been challenging. Some people were victimized during the eugenics movement that peaked during the 1930s. Others were sterilized while in state prisons a decade ago. So far, state officials have awarded payments to 51 people out of 310 applications. State officials plan to air TV and radio ads in this month in an attempt to find more victims. The program will shut down after 2023.

