Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has agreed to be extradited to Idaho to face charges. Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on first-degree murder charges early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania. Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him, Kohberger showed little emotion during Tuesday’s brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom in which he acknowledged facing four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge. He waived his right to fight extradition. His attorney says Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and should be presumed innocent.
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are looking for victims of government-forced or coerced sterilization. The state has $4.5 million in reparations to divide up among victims. But finding the victims has been challenging. Some people were victimized during the eugenics movement that peaked during the 1930s. Others were sterilized while in state prisons a decade ago. So far, state officials have awarded payments to 51 people out of 310 applications. State officials plan to air TV and radio ads in this month in an attempt to find more victims. The program will shut down after 2023.
