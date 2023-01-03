Read full article on original website
Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon
Indiana lawmakers are drawing up changes to the state’s property tax system, with high value assessments last spring pointing toward potentially high bills this year. But their approach has been cautious, laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences. Taxable assessed values shot up 15% from 2021 to 2022 — even after […] The post Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana experts weigh in on health insurance benefits in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS—Now that 2023 has officially begun, many Hoosiers are now dealing with a renewed (or new) set of health insurance benefits. Those fresh plans can bring with them a new set of options, deductibles and possibly even restrictions. And, navigating them can be challenging. One big challenge people faced every year is how to […]
wfft.com
Here's what you need to know about Indiana's new tax laws
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s January, but before we know it, the deadline to file taxes will be here. That’s Tuesday, April 18. Here’s what you need to know about Indiana’s new tax laws. First, the income tax for 2023 and 2024 is now...
The savings plan helping people with disabilities cover living costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Living with a disability can be expensive with costs including support services and adaptive transportation. That is why Indiana is one of the states that offers an ABLE savings plan. The account lets people with a disability grow their money, tax-deferred, and put it toward living expenses.
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb unveils 2023 Next Level Agenda
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced as part of his 2023 Next Level Agenda he will pursue transformational changes to the way public health is delivered in Indiana, historic investments in K-12 education – including fully funding the cost of textbooks for Indiana students, and new literacy initiatives, and – even stronger economic development tools to capture key economic development projects, and investing another $500 million in the successful READI program.
wkvi.com
Indiana’s Attorney General Encourages Residents to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita urges Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to check and see if there is property to be claimed. In 2022, Attorney General Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in addition to the $48 million returned in unclaimed property in 2021.
14news.com
14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you think of United Way, what do you think of?. Chances are you’ll have to adjust your thinking. The United Way of Southwestern Indiana is changing its focus and many traditional community agencies, are out of money. Salvation Army, American Red Cross and Ark...
WANE-TV
Indiana has $700 million in unclaimed cash, here’s how to see if any is yours
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) In 2022, more than $62 million in unclaimed cash was returned to Indiana residents according to Attorney General Todd Rokita. That figure is no where near the $700 million that remains to be claimed. Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Indiana health system extend contract, avoid split
Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System have agreed to a contract extension, avoiding a split that would have left Aetna commercial and Medicare Advantage members out of network. According to a Jan. 4 news release from Community Healthcare system, the two sides agreed to extend their current contract through...
indianapublicradio.org
Holcomb unveils ambitious agenda for 2023, including more than $5 billion in new spending
Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend more than $5 billion in new and increased spending in Indiana’s next budget on everything from education to public health and economic development initiatives. Holcomb unveiled his 2023 agenda Wednesday, the most ambitious of his six years in office. While it spans a...
wbiw.com
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will address the Governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will address the Governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly for the annual State of the Judiciary. The formal update on the work of the judicial branch will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the chamber of the Indiana House of Representatives.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Survey: Where Hoosiers live, voting habits may suggest political polarization
More than 44 percent of Hoosiers find it extremely or somewhat important to live in a place where others share their political views. This could be contributing to political polarization. The Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey also suggests that nearly 80 percent of Hoosiers see major differences between the...
WTHR
HOWEY: Gov. Holcomb feeling stronger every day
INDIANAPOLIS — When my State Affairs Indiana colleague Kaitlin Lange asked Gov. Eric Holcomb what he was playing on his Spotify music list, he responded, "Feeling Stronger Every Day” by the legendary rock band Chicago. It was a revealing answer because after U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced he...
Ex-state employee accused of stealing thousands in unemployment benefits
A former employee of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is criminally charged with five felonies amid allegations she received thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits.
Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward
There is no place for discrimination in Indiana, which is why Shelly’s Voice Advocacy is very excited to announce that we have officially filed legislation in the state of Indiana. Our bill is called the Equal Educational Opportunities Act and aims to extend specific anti-discrimination educational rights statutes to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and […] The post Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to kick off 2023
INDIANA – After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. “Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My office is committed to serving...
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
