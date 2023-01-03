ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon

Indiana lawmakers are drawing up changes to the state’s property tax system, with high value assessments last spring pointing toward potentially high bills this year. But their approach has been cautious, laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences. Taxable assessed values shot up 15% from 2021 to 2022 — even after […] The post Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana experts weigh in on health insurance benefits in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS—Now that 2023 has officially begun, many Hoosiers are now dealing with a renewed (or new) set of health insurance benefits.  Those fresh plans can bring with them a new set of options, deductibles and possibly even restrictions. And, navigating them can be challenging.   One big challenge people faced every year is how to […]
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Here's what you need to know about Indiana's new tax laws

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s January, but before we know it, the deadline to file taxes will be here. That’s Tuesday, April 18. Here’s what you need to know about Indiana’s new tax laws. First, the income tax for 2023 and 2024 is now...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb unveils 2023 Next Level Agenda

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced as part of his 2023 Next Level Agenda he will pursue transformational changes to the way public health is delivered in Indiana, historic investments in K-12 education – including fully funding the cost of textbooks for Indiana students, and new literacy initiatives, and – even stronger economic development tools to capture key economic development projects, and investing another $500 million in the successful READI program.
INDIANA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Aetna, Indiana health system extend contract, avoid split

Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System have agreed to a contract extension, avoiding a split that would have left Aetna commercial and Medicare Advantage members out of network. According to a Jan. 4 news release from Community Healthcare system, the two sides agreed to extend their current contract through...
MUNSTER, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will address the Governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will address the Governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly for the annual State of the Judiciary. The formal update on the work of the judicial branch will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the chamber of the Indiana House of Representatives.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Survey: Where Hoosiers live, voting habits may suggest political polarization

More than 44 percent of Hoosiers find it extremely or somewhat important to live in a place where others share their political views. This could be contributing to political polarization. The Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey also suggests that nearly 80 percent of Hoosiers see major differences between the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Gov. Holcomb feeling stronger every day

INDIANAPOLIS — When my State Affairs Indiana colleague Kaitlin Lange asked Gov. Eric Holcomb what he was playing on his Spotify music list, he responded, "Feeling Stronger Every Day” by the legendary rock band Chicago. It was a revealing answer because after U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced he...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward

There is no place for discrimination in Indiana, which is why Shelly’s Voice Advocacy is very excited to announce that we have officially filed legislation in the state of Indiana. Our bill is called the Equal Educational Opportunities Act and aims to extend specific anti-discrimination educational rights statutes to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and […] The post Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy