Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Related
nyspnews.com
Colden man arrested for DWI
On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Theodore N. Smith., 63, of Colden, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Center Street in the town of Colden. During the interview, Smith was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Smith had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Smith was released with appearance tickets for the town of Colden court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges
A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
nyspnews.com
West Seneca woman arrested for DWI
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
RPD: Two men stabbed, two men arrested during fight on Weyl St
Two men were arrested Saturday morning in connection to a fight on Weyl St. that left two other men stabbed, the Rochester Police Department announced.
nyspnews.com
Concord man arrested following a domestic dispute
On January 3, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Ronald M. Miller., 44, of Concord, NY, for Criminal Contempt 1st. Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic dispute on Pratham Road in the town of Sardinia. Further investigation revealed that the victim had an order of protection against Miller. He was arrested and processed at SP Boston. Miller was arraigned at the town of Sardinia Court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.
Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
nyspnews.com
Shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On January 6, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lisa M. Coleman., 42, of Tonawanda, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at the Buffalo Store on Main Street in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with loss-prevention. Coleman took merchandise valued at $312.93 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Coleman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 4, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shakira N. Pabon Antongiorgi, 26 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 4, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wal Mart on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wal Mart staff and it was found that Pabon Antongiorgi took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Pabon Antongiorgi was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
Teen shot in overnight shooting incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight. Police say they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type” of large gathering or party on Northland Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo female, […]
wellsvillesun.com
Name of suspect released from with gun incident between Andover and Wellsville that led to multiple charges and jail
An incident with a weapon in Elm Valley between Andover and Wellsville that launched a search for 17 hours has ended with the arrest of an Andover man. The Sun has learned after the incident on Tuesday night where residents were placed in a shelter-in-place, a family member allegedly hid the suspect while police were looking for him. On Wednesday afternoon, he was taken by a family member to St. James Hospital, UR Medicine.
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Felony Domestic Incident
An Olean Man was arrested after a domestic incident on Tuesday night. Olean Police charged 22-year-old Peter W. Adams with felony criminal contempt, assault and resisting arrest. Adams was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
nyspnews.com
Freedom man arrested for DWI
On December 30, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Ivan M. Casavant, 69, of Freedom, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating a complaint of a disabled vehicle on State Route 98 in the town of Freedom determined Casavant had been operating the vehicle in a severely intoxicated condition. He failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. Casavant was then arrested and transported to SP Machias, where a chemical breath test revealed him to have a 0.13% BAC.
18-year-old shot on Northland Avenue
According to police, an 18-year-old woman was shot during a party. She was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office seeking information about late Friday Wilson shooting
WILSON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that occurred on Friday night in Wilson. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau in investigating a shooting that occured on Daniels Road around 10:20 p.m. Deputies reported...
Buffalo man sentenced in attempted murder, possession of illegal gun
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony after search warrant reveals illegal guns
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged with Burglary, Arson in Chimney Fire Probe
An investigation into a chimney fire Thursday afternoon at a condemned residence in Jamestown led to an arrest. Jamestown Police and Jamestown Fire were called to an undisclosed location on the city's south side at about 3:00 PM. Officers located 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh of Jamestown at that location and found that he allegedly broke into the residence and lit wood on fire inside of a gas furnace, causing over $1,000 in damage. Albaugh was charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree burglary, and 5th-degree arson. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.
wnynewsnow.com
Salamanca Man Accused Of DWI Following New Year’s Day Vehicle Fire
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Salamanca man is accused of driving drunk on New Year’s Day following a vehicle fire in Gowanda. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broadway Road at Palmer Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported vehicle fire.
Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
Comments / 1