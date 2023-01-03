Read full article on original website
click orlando
Hurricane hunters on standby as California braces for major storm. Here’s why
Orlando, Fla. – As you can imagine, hurricane hunters have a jammed packed schedule from June through Nov. 20, which is known as the Atlantic hurricane season, but their flight missions continue almost year-round. Hurricane hunters is a group of men and women with NOAA and the U.S. Air...
click orlando
Universal moves to build rail stop in Orlando’s tourism hub
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world. Universal filed an...
click orlando
New details emerge in DeSantis-Disney’s Reedy Creek district battle
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Legislature will get Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to remake the special taxing district for Walt Disney World in the upcoming legislative session, according to a notice filed in Osceola County. The notice said the government intends to seek a bill before the Florida...
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
click orlando
‘This is a benefit to all of us:’ $300M sports complex planned in Ocoee
OCOEE, Fla. – A massive sports complex is in the works on 148 acres near the intersection of Ocoee-Apopka and Fullers Cross roads in Ocoee. Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson said the Ocoee Regional Sports Complex addresses economic development, jobs and infrastructure improvements for the community. “You’re talking about a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Milk District British pub the Bull and Bush sold to new owners
Venerable Milk District watering hole the Bull & Bush is starting 2023 under new ownership — though it is their next-door neighbor. As reported by Bungalower, the Bull & Bush has been purchased by managers of neighboring bar Sportstown Billiards. Open for nearly 35 years, the British pub has long been a haven and incubator for Orlando's comedy scene, hosting the regular "Shit Sandwich" comedy showcase. Shit Sandwich has helped launch the careers of homegrown comedic stars like Preacher Lawson and given local comics a stage to test out new material in front of their peers. Speaking to Bungalower, the new owners promise that Shit Sandwich is safe, and they don't have many major changes in mind — aside from maybe some British football on brand-new televisions. Or as older Brits would say, footy on the telly.
These 3 Cities Have The Fastest Population Growth in the U.S. — And They All Have Something in Common
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from housing data and migration trends in the last two years, it’s that Americans are moving. Now that working from home is much more accessible, United States residents have experienced a freedom that they may not have had in the past, where they can live where they want to without it impacting their career.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Movie producer convicted of robbing bank after running out of money while filming in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A producer who robbed a credit union in Belle Isle after running out of money while filming a movie in Florida has been convicted, federal prosecutors said Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded...
melbourneflorida.org
Forbes Ranks Melbourne One of the Top 10 Places to Live in Florida
The City of Melbourne has been ranked number 7 on the 2022 Forbes Advisor Best Places to Live in Florida list. The City of Tampa was ranked number 1. Forbes Advisor analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors, such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Forbes recommends the metro areas on its top 10 list are great places for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida.
orangeobserver.com
New Publix opens in Dr. Phillips area
A new Publix Super Market is now available in the Dr. Phillips area. The 48,387-square-foot store, which opened December 2022, is located at Town Center at O-Town West. In a statement, Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring said the organization is "excited" to bring another location to Orlando customers. “We...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
lacademie.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
click orlando
‘A Christmas miracle:’ Volusia County condo owner provides home for mom on brink of homelessness
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Amber Johnston has a place to call home for now, while she works to pick up the pieces, and it’s all thanks to kind hearts in the community who saw her heartbreaking story. A few days before Christmas, News 6′s Treasure Roberts reported on...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm Bay
Palm Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Palm Bay.
click orlando
SeaWorld and Aquatica offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando officials announced they are offering free year-round admission for Florida preschoolers with the 2023 Preschool Card. Starting Jan. 3, both theme parks are offering the free admission to children ages five and younger at the time of redemption through Dec. 31, 2023, according to a news release.
mynews13.com
New project turns old buildings into affordable housing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution. The city of Orlando is trying to solve its homelessness problem and is hoping a new housing project will be part of the solution.
fox35orlando.com
Travelers search for bags after Southwest Airlines struggles
A lot can happen in two weeks, just ask couple, DeDe Smith and James Bullock. Their flight home on Southwest was canceled last Tuesday. When they arrived last Wednesday at the Orlando International Airport, they got an even bigger surprise – their luggage wasn't there.
click orlando
🚗 Drive a military tank, crush cars at this Orlando attraction
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people associate Orlando with theme parks and roller coasters, but there’s a new thrilling attraction in Central Florida. Tank America will get you in the driver’s seat of a 17-ton military tank. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos spent some time in the hatch...
