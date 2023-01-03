Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Ceferin unopposed for 3rd term as UEFA president
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin will not face any challengers as he seeks a third term leading European soccer’s governing body, UEFA said Friday. UEFA said the deadline for candidates passed Thursday with Čeferin the only name on the ballot for the presidency at...
WTOP
Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. The temptation for one last huge payday, to be a trailblazer in a nation looking to boost its standing in the sport, or just to try something different often can be too big to resist. Not every player bows out right at the top like Zinedine Zidane — even if the France great was sent off in the last game of his career, the World Cup final of 2006.
WTOP
Bayern Munich back in Qatar amid sponsorship uncertainty
BERLIN (AP) — The Bayern Munich team flew to Qatar on Friday for its winter training camp amid uncertainty over the club’s contentious sponsorship agreement with the Persian Gulf country. State-owned Qatar Airways’ lucrative advertising deal is due to expire at the end of the season and there...
Comments / 0