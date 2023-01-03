Read full article on original website
billypenn.com
Shapiro picks Schmidt for sec state; Memphis Taproom is closing; PGW finds no leaks | Morning roundup
Al Schmidt, who served as Philly city commissioner for a decade, has been nominated to be Pa. secretary of state by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro.
billypenn.com
Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’; Mummers deny blackface allegations; Schools hit with anti-mask graffiti | Morning roundup
Domb triggers 'millionaire's amendment' for mayoral campaign. Annual campaign contribution limits for the Philadelphia mayor's race are now doubled, KYW reports,...
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
treksplorer.com
One Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours
Thinking of exploring the Eastern Seaboard and the Mid-Atlantic States? Make your first stop in the Heritage City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renowned for being the birthplace of the United States, spending one day in Philadelphia, PA, is a must to learn all about American history. Even if you can only...
billypenn.com
The highs and lows of Michael Nutter’s eight years as Philly mayor
Michael Nutter is reportedly considering jumping into the race to succeed Jim Kenney, after supporters asked the former mayor to enter a field already crowded with Democratic contenders. Nutter, who left City Hall in 2016 after two terms, hasn’t taken any steps to launch a campaign and hasn’t commented on...
Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
billypenn.com
10 things to know about Al Schmidt, the former city commissioner tapped for Pa. secretary of state
Democratic Governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Thursday morning announced his first cabinet appointment — and it’s a Republican from Philadelphia. Former City Commissioner Al Schmidt is Shapiro’s pick to head the Department of State, the agency that oversees statewide election administration, professional licensing, and charity and business filings.
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store
Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Group wanted in robbery, beating at Philadelphia SEPTA stop: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.If you have any information, contact the police.
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
fox29.com
'Shocking': Neighbors rattled by double homicide in quiet Philadelphia suburb
Authorities say Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead inside their home Delaware County's quiet Chester Heights neighborhood. Investigators later ruled their deaths as homicides, leaving neighbors concerned for their safety.
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
Future of West Chester Metro Rail Service Seems Murky Amid Ongoing Battle
Photo byWest Chester Railroad. West Chester’s commuter “Metro” rail service might be making a comeback, but it’s not without a little back and forth, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
2 dead in crash along I-95 near Philly: reports
Two people were killed in a crash along Interstate 95, according to reports from WPVI and CBS Philadelphia. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday along the northbound lanes of I-95, near the Allegheny Avenue exit in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. Two people were pronounced dead at the...
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
phillyvoice.com
Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves
Since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphians have been ordering more packages than ever. But many of those deliveries aren't reaching their doors. Complaints of so-called porch pirates swiping mail from stoops and building lobbies are rampant on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where users describe stolen electronics, shoes, pet supplies and Christmas presents. "Has anyone noticed an uptick in stolen packages? I haven't ever had this problem and all of a sudden every package I've ordered gets stolen within minutes," one post from a Francisville resident reads.
Crowds in Philadelphia welcome 2023 with the Mummers; Fancy Brigade winner announced
People welcomed 2023 in Philadelphia at the one and only place to be on New Year's Day: along South Broad Street for the Mummers Parade!
