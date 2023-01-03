Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night.

The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police.

The person who called 911 said two Black men and one white man between the ages of 20-30 years old robbed the dispensary at gunpoint. The caller said they took marijuana, money and other store products.

“We got the call, we were home getting ready for bed. But our butender gave us a call, letting us know he had just gotten robbed,” said CEO of Pura Cannabis Collection Angelica Ruvalcaba. “It was very shocking to have that specific call.”

Police said the employee told officers he was working in the back room of the dispensary when the men came in the store through the front door. When the employee came out of the back room, all three men pointed guns at him and came behind the counter where he was.

“We’re happy that [the employee] is safe and okay and he’s just happen to be back at work, this is his home,” Ruvalcaba said.

The employee said the men stuffed their backpacks with store merchandise and were out of the store within five minutes. The men got into a white single-cab pick up with black writing on the passenger side door and left heading east.

Police said one Black man was wearing a black face mask, red hoodie and dark pants. Another Black man was wearing a black face mask, black hoodie and dark pants. The white man was wearing a black face mask, gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Pura is a Hispanic, family-owned business. The company told FOX23 they pride themselves on personable service and a fresh product. They work with cancer patients and are also very involved in the community with fundraisers and events.

“We are a family owned business and we’ve been taking care of pura for the past 3 years trying to service out community the best we can, and it does hurt us and we feel it,” Ruvalcaba said.

