Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
Twitter bids Pelosi adieu as she steps down from House speakership: 'So is anyone going to miss Nancy Pelosi?'
Twitter users gave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., their goodbyes as she prepared to step down from her position of Democratic Party leadership.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
House adjourns without electing a speaker after McCarthy loses sixth ballot
The House adjourned Wednesday until 8 p.m. ET after it failed for a sixth time to elect a speaker as support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined.
Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to become the next House Speaker fell short on Tuesday in a string of three consecutive votes, marking a chaotic opening to a new Congress — and dampening the Republicans’ celebration as they took control of the House for the first time since 2018. The GOP standoff — pitting McCarthy…
No speaker yet, but a lot of speaking
With frustrations mounting, here were some of the most quotable moments from two days of struggle to elect a House speaker.
MSNBC
House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
No end in sight for Speaker negotiations
The negotiations and votes for a new speaker of the house continue, with no clear end in sight. House lawmakers kicked off a fourth day of deliberations today to determine who will be the nest speaker of the house. Representative Kevin McCarthy now losing more than a dozen round of votes.
Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda reacts to House speaker drama
The drama continues on Capitol Hill. For the fourth straight day, U.S. House members are voting for a new speaker. Until a speaker is selected, new congress members like Jill Tokuda are playing the waiting game — waiting to be sworn in. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the ongoing situation.
Photos show members of Congress reading comics and bringing their pets to the House floor as the GOP speaker gridlock continues
Kevin McCarthy still needs to secure 218 votes to become House speaker. Lawmakers are finding creative ways to pass the time.
Last contested battle for House speaker was 100 years ago, with WMass Congressman Frederick Gillett at center
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fight for Speaker of the House has continued through several failed ballots, marking the first true battle for the seat in a century, when that race featured Westfield Republican Frederick Gillett. Gillett was a longtime congressman, ally of President Calvin Coolidge and vying for his...
BBC
Three days. Eleven votes. Still no US House speaker
The Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has failed in his latest bid to get elected speaker in a paralysis of US government not seen since the pre-Civil War era. A cohort of right-wingers in his party derailed an 11th attempt to elect him on the third...
House Adjourned 2nd Day in a Row as McCarthy Fails to become the Speaker
The 117th Congress of the United States was set to begin on January 3, 2023, with the House of Representatives voting for the speakership of the new Congress. However, the vote was postponed after Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to secure the required majority of votes.
