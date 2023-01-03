ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to become the next House Speaker fell short on Tuesday in a string of three consecutive votes, marking a chaotic opening to a new Congress — and dampening the Republicans’ celebration as they took control of the House for the first time since 2018. The GOP standoff — pitting McCarthy…
MSNBC

House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
WWLP

No end in sight for Speaker negotiations

The negotiations and votes for a new speaker of the house continue, with no clear end in sight. House lawmakers kicked off a fourth day of deliberations today to determine who will be the nest speaker of the house. Representative Kevin McCarthy now losing more than a dozen round of votes.
KHON2

Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda reacts to House speaker drama

The drama continues on Capitol Hill. For the fourth straight day, U.S. House members are voting for a new speaker. Until a speaker is selected, new congress members like Jill Tokuda are playing the waiting game — waiting to be sworn in. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the ongoing situation.
BBC

Three days. Eleven votes. Still no US House speaker

The Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has failed in his latest bid to get elected speaker in a paralysis of US government not seen since the pre-Civil War era. A cohort of right-wingers in his party derailed an 11th attempt to elect him on the third...
