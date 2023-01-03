Read full article on original website
Related
sheridanwyoming.com
High School Hoop Scores / Report on SHS Girls Wrestling and Nordic Skiing
High School Hoop Scores / Report on SHS Girls Wrestling and Nordic Skiing. LADY BRONC WRESTLING / SHS NORDIC SKIING – Two new winter sports are off and rolling at Sheridan high school, Activities Director Casey Garnhart says girls wrestling is really going well. Nordic skiing is also just...
sheridanwyoming.com
Colson Coon Of Sheridan HS Repeats As WY Gatorade Football Player Of The Year
Colson Coon Of Sheridan HS Repeats As WY Gatorade Football Player Of The Year. In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Colson Coon of Sheridan High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year. Coon is the ninth Gatorade...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dies in rollover crash on BLM land west of Buffalo
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming man died in a single-vehicle rollover late last month on federal land in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on Mosier Gulch Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a...
buffalobulletin.com
Wyoming sailor’s remains identified
CASPER —Experts have identified the remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Herman Schmidt, 28, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship. Schmidt’s remains were officially identified about two years ago,...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession
A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan PD Discusses Use of Force
The Sheridan Police Department has compiled Use of Force statistics for 2022, and discussed them on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program Wednesday. Captain Tom Ringley and Lieutenant Dan Keller discussed what force is, and how it is used within the scope of police work. Officers are trained to not...
Sheridan Media
New Year’s Baby for 2023 Arrives at Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s first baby of the new year, Aurora Ember Breznau, weighing in at 7 pounds, arrived at 8:08 am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Aurora’s parents are Emily and Stephen Breznau. The hospital presented the family, who lives in Ranchester, with a case of diapers.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Discharges Personal Property Taxes
At their last meeting, Sheridan County’s Commissioners voted to approve the discharge of personal property taxes, as requested by County Treasurer Carol Grandahl. Before the motion to approve, Commissioner Tom Ringley made an announcement concerning Grandahl. According to documents provided by the county, the total amount of personal property...
Comments / 0