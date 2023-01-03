ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Radio

NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted

Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving shares surprising reason for Donovan Mitchell's big game

Normally, Mitchell takes a nap after shootaround in order to rest up for the game, but he got caught up in the intensity of playing Call of Duty with Irving and the Brooklyn Nets' Royce O'Neale. Mitchell claims Irving told him to stop playing and get some sleep, but apparently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy