Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game
All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Goes On Angry Rant Over Donovan Mitchell And The New York Knicks
In the aftermath of a 71-point masterpiece, young superstar Donovan Mitchell has many teams in the NBA coveting what he brings to the table. In Utah, he grew into a star as he proved to be one of the league's best scorers. And in Cleveland, he has elevated his game even further to the point where he's become a legitimate MVP candidate.
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance ended with a PED test
What a night for Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard put up a franchise-high 71 points during Monday night’s showdown against the Chicago Bulls. But his performance didn’t only result in praise … it was also followed by a performance-enhancing drug test. The athlete posted...
NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted
Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell's 71-Piece Earns Rave Review From LeBron James
The former Cleveland champ shouted out the current Cavs star.
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game is even more impressive if you know hoops history – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I once interviewed Wilt Chamberlain. During the two hours we talked for my book “Tall Tales” (a history of the NBA of the 1950s and 1960s), his 100-point game came up. “I wish I never did it,” he said. “Scored 100 points?” I...
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell receives ‘random’ drug test after 71-point outburst
Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell was subject to a “random” drug test the morning after his 71-point explosion against the Bulls. Mitchell is one of only seven players in NBA history to score 70 points in a game.
John Stockton Recruited Charles Barkley To Join The Utah Jazz And Create A Big 3
Charles Barkley never won a championship during his NBA career, although he was very close to lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy. He faced big teams on the way to the Finals or in the biggest series of all, but Chuck could never stop them and had to make peace with that fact.
Kyrie Irving shares surprising reason for Donovan Mitchell's big game
Normally, Mitchell takes a nap after shootaround in order to rest up for the game, but he got caught up in the intensity of playing Call of Duty with Irving and the Brooklyn Nets' Royce O'Neale. Mitchell claims Irving told him to stop playing and get some sleep, but apparently...
Adidas Celebrates Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game
Adidas is pricing all of Donovan Mitchell's shoes at $71 to celebrate career-high scoring effort.
