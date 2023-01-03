ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

From the Archives: First U.S. Senator from S.D. took office in 1983

By Merrie Monteagudo
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Front page of The San Diego Union, Jan. 3, 1983. (The San Diego Union)

Forty years ago, Pete Wilson was sworn in as the junior U.S. senator from California one day after delivering an emotional Farewell after 11 years as San Diego's mayor.

Wilson was the first U.S. senator from San Diego. He served in the Senate until 1991 when he resigned to become governor of California.

Although some of Wilson's stances as governor of California from 1991 to 1999 (including his push for anti-immigrant Proposition 187 in 1994) and his aborted Presidential run, have tarnished his legacy for some voters, he remains among the most successful politicians from San Diego.

From The San Diego Union, Monday, Jan. 3, 1983:

Wilson Lauds City In Emotional farewell

By Anthony Perry

Staff Writer, The San Diego Union

In an emotional farewell after 11 years in office, Mayor Wilson yesterday delivered his final State of the City message and said San Diego and its people "represent the best America has to offer."

is eye glistening and voice breaking, Wilson ended his 35-minute address by offering advice to his as-yet-unselected successor.

"Give this great city the care and leadership it deserves. Be bold in your leadership. Do not just respond to opportunity for our city, create it. Give it the strength, the courage, the wisdom, the vision it will require.

"Dream great dreams for San Diego and put all you patience and stamina into turning dream into bright reality. To do so, you must give San Diego not your life but your love (And) please give it my love."

Within an hour of finishing his address, Wilson and his top aides were on a plane to Washington where Wilson will be sworn in today as a U.S. senator. Upon being sworn in, he will officially relinquish the office of mayor.

Wilson, 49, received a standing ovation from the 200-plus persons jamming the City Council chamber at city Hall. Another 400 persons watched the speech on closed circuit television in a nearby room --making the crowd the largest ever to gather for a State of the City address.

After receiving a plaque from the council and a drawing from kindergarten pupils at Brooklyn elementary School, Wilson embraced City Manager Ray Blair and City Council members in attendance.

Wilson almost disappeared inside a bear hug from line-backer-sized councilman Uvaldo Martinez. The mayor kissed Councilman Susan Golding.

Even councilman Ed Struiksma, former Marine and former police officer, had tears in his eyes at Wilson's leave-taking.

"I hate like hell to see him go," Struiksma said.

Police chief Bill Kolender embraced Wilson's chief of staff, Bob White, and kissed him on the cheek. Several members of the mayor's staff were teary-eyed.

In his address, Wilson praised Blair as "one of the truly great city managers," and said the police and fire departments are among the best in the nation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

