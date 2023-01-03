Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Second Emergency Homeless Shelter Opening At Half Capacity
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The second of Jamestown’s emergency “Code Blue” shelters is expected to open on Friday. After a months delay, it’s opening at half capacity and only able to hold up to 10 individuals at a time. This is a first...
wesb.com
Olean Water Main to be Repaired Tuesday
The Olean Water Main on the corner of South 8th Street will be receiving repairs Tuesday. The City of Olean Facebook page warns that starting at 9AM there’s a possibility for a water outage for residents and businesses on the 100 block of South 8th Street and on West State Street between 8th and 9th Streets during repairs.
chautauquatoday.com
Man Dies in Vehicle-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia
A vehicle-pedestrian accident claimed a life in the Village of Fredonia on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga was traveling north on Bennett Road at about 6:00 PM, when 48-year-old Richard Lorek of Brockport entered the roadway and got struck by the vehicle while trying to cross the road. The Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene, where Lorek was treated for serious injuries. He was then transported by Alstar Ambulance to Brooks Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No charges are expected at this time. Deputies were assisted by Fredonia Police and State Police.
Man saves dog that fell into Ellicott Creek
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Jack Russell terrier is home safe after falling into Ellicott Creek in the Town of Tonawanda. "When I watched him go down for the first time underwater, it made me a little nervous," said Jim Skoney, who successfully pulled a dog named Rufus from the water on Friday.
Buffalo Police Department looking for missing vulnerable woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help to find a missing vulnerable woman. Madison Van Etten, 23, is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie and black pants with "LOVE" written on the left side. Police say...
Off-campus housing complex near Buffalo State heavily damaged
SUNY Buffalo State students who live at off-campus complex at Monarch 716 are outraged at extensive damage to their building.
wnypapers.com
Mount St. Mary's Hospital welcomes UBMD Emergency Medicine, Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists to staff its emergency department
Mount St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) welcomed the providers from UBMD Emergency Medicine to the emergency department on Jan. 1, along with the medical team from Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists, who will manage inpatient care at the hospital. These two groups are also slated to facilitate both inpatient care and emergency care at the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital when it opens later in 2023.
wesb.com
Williams Street Fire
A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident
FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday. Deputies say they responded to the area of Route 60, south of Vineyard Drive, where a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle, operated by […]
Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
wesb.com
BRMC to Reopen Fourth Floor
The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is set to open the fourth floor on Monday, January 9 which will increase the current occupancy by 31 beds, from 64 to 95 beds. The Pavilion closed operations of the fourth floor in June of 2022 due to the staffing shortages...
A Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County for Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather cools down again, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo,...
wrfalp.com
WNY Land Conservancy Purchase 185 Acre Forest in Cattaraugus County
The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced that it has officially purchased a 185-acre forest in Cattaraugus County. The forest, named the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands, is located near Allegany State Park. It is home to a rich diversity of plants and animals. Although it is not yet open...
wesb.com
Township Firefighters Help Clean Up at UPB
The Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department played “good neighbor” at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford yesterday. While firefighters were staffing the West Washington Street Station yesterday, they helped with sidewalk cleaning as contractors and the University wrapped up construction on the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Fredonia
Officers were called to Route 60 just south of Vineyard Drive in the Village of Fredonia around 6 p.m. Friday.
wnynewsnow.com
“Lexi’s Corner” Memorial Taking Shape
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An effort to erect a permanent memorial honoring the life of a Jamestown teenager killed during a hit and run crash just over one year ago is taking shape. In 2021, 15-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Hughan was crossing West 6th Street on New Year’s...
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
Teen shot in overnight shooting incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight. Police say they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type” of large gathering or party on Northland Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo female, […]
Barricaded man safely taken into custody in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — A man who was barricaded in a garage on Dick Road was safely taken into custody on Friday evening. The incident, which prompted the closure of Dick Road for more than an hour, led Village of Depew Police to respond at 3:39 p.m. The initial call was about a "despondent male."
