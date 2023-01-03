Read full article on original website
Jeremiah D. Newbury
Jeremiah Dexter Newbury, 88, of Scarborough passed away on Dec. 27, 2022. Jerry was born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 23, 1934, to Nathan Newbury Jr. and Elizabeth Stuart Dingley Newbury. They lived in Rumford, Rhode Island until 1939, when the family moved to Weston, Massachusetts. Jerry graduated from...
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
John R. Mannheim
John R. Mannheim, of Concord, Massachusetts and Southport, Maine, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022 in the presence of his beloved wife, Claire. He leaves his daughter Sidney and husband James, daughter Stacy and husband Ross, his brother Charles and wife Shirley, his brother Paul and wife Susan, as well as many nieces and nephews in our extended family.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Jan. 6 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Snow moves into Maine
Snow is spreading across Maine this morning. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads.
Search underway at Two Lights State Park for missing Portland woman
PORTLAND, Maine — A search is underway in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing. The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department. The...
20 Under the Radar Spots in Portland, Maine, That You Should Try Right Now
Our lovely Portland, Maine, has swiftly become an absolute rocket in the food and beverage department. Countless articles, hit TV shows, and an amazing word of mouth campaign has taken the Portland culinary scene and lifted it to an epic level. All I have to say is "it's about time."...
Wiscasset offers texting service for town info
The town of Wiscasset has started a new text program for residents. Several cities and towns in Maine are using it. If you go to the town’s website at wiscasset.org you can see the Text Widget pop up in the left-hand corner. You simply text to sign up and...
Body found in Lewiston under investigation
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
This Drive-Thru Worker at the Dunkin’ in Brunswick, Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper is Wednesday, Jan. 18. Menu will be corn chowder, biscuits, salad, baked chicken, rice pilaf, peas, and snow pudding. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Suppers are well attended, so reservations are encouraged, to make there are adequate meals.
Lori Sibley
On Dec. 31, 2022 Lori Sibley of Wiscasset, Maine passed away with her children and loved ones at her side after a brief illness. Lori was born on Dec. 11, 1960 to Loren and Patricia Sibley. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1979 and married Scott Brewer in 1983. Together for nearly 30 years they raised their children Earl III, Sarah Jo and Adam at their home in Boothbay. A very proud and devoted mother, Lori never failed to come to their rescue – always there in comfort for bad dreams, bad days or sickness and forever celebrating her children. Her support, encouragement and unconditional love were tremendous.
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
When the big winter storm hit, they grabbed their cameras. They couldn’t believe what they saw.
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — On the morning of Dec. 23, as rain poured down, tides climbed to their highest levels in years, and wind gusts topped out around 65 miles per hour, Dave Dostie and Ben Williamson were out taking pictures. It had been years since the Maine coast had seen a winter storm like this one.
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
William C. Burnham
William C. Burnham of Boothbay unexpectedly passed away at his residence on Jan. 4, 2023. William was born on Aug. 10, 1978 to Carlton and Hope (Morgan) Burnham. William grew up on Barters Island in Boothbay. He attended local schools and was a 1997 graduate of Boothbay Region High School.
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
