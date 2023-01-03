Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver considers buying Stay Inn for homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
Denver Door Dash Driver 'Eats Food' from Bad Tippers in his Social Media Videos & then Trolls Commenters for Being CheapZack LoveDenver, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complexDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Steelers screwed by awful roughing the passer call on Cam Heyward
The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the wrong side of the latest terrible roughing the passer call during their crucial game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Cleveland had the ball deep in Pittsburgh territory with the Steelers leading 20-7 early in the fourth quarter. Cam Heyward sacked Deshaun Watson on 2nd-and-7, which would have set... The post Steelers screwed by awful roughing the passer call on Cam Heyward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Roger Goodell: NFL’s slow decision to postpone Bills-Bengals was due to players ‘discussing it with their teams’
"We had to give them that opportunity." In the immediate aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night against the Bengals, the NFL drew plenty of criticism for their handling of a game frozen at a standstill. While Hamlin first collapsed to the field at...
For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP
The Chiefs boss has coached Brett Favre and Michael Vick. But his QB right now might be the best. Plus, more on the Jags winning the AFC South and Justin Fields’s development.
Browns S John Johnson III leaves field with apparent knee injury
In their final game of the season, injuries hit the Browns hard as they took on the Steelers. One of those injuries was to safety John Johnson III.
Falcons Finish Season on High, Beat Tom Brady's Bucs in Atlanta
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't grab a win against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.
NFL World Reacts To Jim Nantz's Performance Today
Jim Nantz, one of the all-time greats in the broadcasting booth, joined Tony Romo on the call of Bills-Patriots on Sunday. Nantz's performance is getting plenty of reactions on social media this Sunday afternoon. His call of Nyheim Hines' second kickoff return for a touchdown was pretty ...
Playoff-bound Chargers might play backups against Broncos
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-6) at DENVER (4-12) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 10-5-1, Broncos 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 70-55-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 19-16 in overtime on Oct. 17, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Offensive Line Transfer Ian Fitzgerald Commits to BYU
Fitzgerald committed to a BYU over multiple FBS offers
Panthers Sweep Saints to End Season
The Panthers finish the 2022 season with a 6-11 record.
Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
Murray's early exploits lead Nuggets to rout of Clippers
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0