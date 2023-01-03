Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
Check those tickets: Numbers drawn for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot of $940M
Nobody won the big prize in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so the jackpot is expected to top $1 billion next week. Friday's top prize was estimated at $940 million, with a cash option of $486 million. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 3-20-46-59-63 and Mega Ball: 13. With no ticket...
