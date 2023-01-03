Read full article on original website
How does snow absorb sound?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world seems to quiet down after a fresh snowfall. This happens when an inch or more of snow falls. This works the best right after the snow ends or even during the snowfall. Snow is porous, and porous materials absorb sound very well....
Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good. “But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side. WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for northeastern, eastern and southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
Winter storm brings treacherous travel conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised across southern and eastern KELOLAND, according to SD 511. Travel proved difficult even in Sioux Falls city limits Tuesday. We spotted a stuck semi at the corner of Minnesota and Benson, getting some help from a pickup in the late morning.
Snow mountains growing at dumping sites
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As crews work to remove the latest snowfall from the streets of Sioux Falls, the piles where the snow is deposited continue to grow. KELOLAND News spoke with Sioux Falls Street Manager Dustin Hansen about the snow piles on Thursday afternoon, and he told us that the majority of the snow currently on the piles isn’t even from the most recent snow event.
Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
Stepping into the street to avoid snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City crews are working around the clock to clear the streets of snow, but they need your help to make sure sidewalks receive similar treatment. The end of a massive winter storm means the clock is ticking to clear your sidewalk. “It’s important you...
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties
LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
Photokeratitis: What it is and how you can avoid it
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As cleanup efforts continue across the KELO listening area, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is cautioning people about photokeratitis. Photokeratitis, or snow blindness, is a painful, temporary eye condition caused by exposure to ultraviolet rays. On a sunny day like today, clean...
How this storm compares to past record-breaking storms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If a foot of snow falls in KELOLAND, you know it’s a big storm. But just how rare is it to get a foot of snow in Sioux Falls?. We are carefully watching the latest information on how freezing rain, sleet, and even lightning could affect the final snow outcome with this storm in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
Snow impacting garbage services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
Sioux Falls School District announces closure due to storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be no school Wednesday for the Sioux Falls School District. The closing is due to the amount of snow that fell with Tuesday’s winter storm and the time it will take for plows to get into residential neighborhoods. There will...
Driver stuck in snow gets help from neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even on a cold, snowy day, there are still stories in our communities that will warm your heart. From buried cars, to busy snowblowers, the digout is far from over in KELOLAND. Dalton was delivering packages for the postal service when his car got...
How a couple small businesses decide to close because of bad weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The constant winter weather can take a toll on businesses, especially when they can’t open due to the conditions. We spoke with Alan Grey, the owner of The Rush Bar & Grill, and Sanaa Abourezk, the owner and chef for Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean. Both restaurants were closed yesterday and Sanaa’s was closed today, too.
USPS: Cleared routes to mailboxes a huge help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail. “As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a...
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
