New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Video: Light snow continues into early evening in New Hampshire

A quick moving system will mean some light snow continues this afternoon. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for central and southern NH this afternoon. Light snow will be steady and heaviest during...
WMUR.com

Video: Light snow Friday morning in New Hampshire

Watch for slick spots late Thursday as the temperatures continue to get colder. Light snow develops Friday morning and continues through late afternoon. A general 1-3" of wet snow is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off, light mixed showers could...
WMUR.com

Video: Light snow moves through NH ahead of a bright weekend

A quick moving system will mean some light snow today. A general 1-3" is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. Light snow moves in right during the morning commute in southern NH and elsewhere during the rest of the morning. It will be steady and heaviest during the midday hours before tapering off late afternoon. A coating to 3 inches is possible in places and with temperatures in the low to mid 30s there could be some slippery spots at times.
laconiadailysun.com

Don’t take the weather personally

For New Year's Eve, the weather was all warm and balmy with shirt-sleeve temperatures, no wind, and pretending it didn't try to kill us the week before. I was on vacation in Georgia when the Arctic weather descended. Below-freezing temperatures, weather that we in New Hampshire take for granted, had Georgians frantic to keep pipes from freezing. Most newer houses had adequate insulation and no external water pipes, but those living in pre-1990s homes were told to keep a faucet running all night. And high winds made everything worse.
WMUR.com

Video: Winter weather advisory for much of New Hampshire

The latest system moving through is light rain and a wintry mix...some slippery conditions are possible the farther north you go across NH this afternoon. Some light snow on Friday, then brighter skies for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off, light mixed showers in the northern half of...
WMUR.com

Video: Chilly rain tonight changes to icy mix in New Hampshire

An unsettled stretch of weather continues through the end of the work week. There will be periods of rain, wintry mix, ice, and snow later tonight and early Thursday...brighter and drying out over the weekend. Continued cloudy this afternoon with a few lingering brief light showers or sprinkles, temperatures will...
WMUR.com

VIDEO: Slick conditions possible

The latest system moving through is light rain and a wintry mix...some slippery conditions are possible the farther north you go across NH today. After some light snow Friday, Brighter skies are expected for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off this morning, a wintry mix in the northern...
WMUR.com

What is the best ski area in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we've got one of the most important topics each year: What's the best ski area in New Hampshire?. We know that people have a lot of opinions on this one....
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
