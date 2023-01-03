Read full article on original website
'Shocked': Russia expert explains why Putin's change of word is significant
Russian President Vladimir Putin used the word "war" to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a "special military operation" 10 months after it began. CNN contributor Jill Dougherty explains the significance.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Ukraine turning the tables on Russia, close to using 'strike drones' to counter attacks: Live updates
Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to using their own drones in attacks on Russian military bases in recent weeks. Live updates.
Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says
Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
NBC Philadelphia
Russians Are Angry Over Deadly Ukrainian Strike; Zelenskyy Says Moscow Aims to ‘Exhaust' Ukraine With Attacks
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on January 3, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russian anger is rising over a deadly Ukrainian strike that killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of Moscow's soldiers, and some lawmakers are demanding punishment for commanders they say put troops in danger.
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Expert calls Russia's dirty bomb claims targeting Ukraine 'planned in great detail'
Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb", an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a false-flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin's war against its neighbor. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties
On Wednesday Ukrainian officials said Russia unleashed a series of strikes against the cities of Kherson, Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia. Russian officials are blaming cell phone use for a deadly strike on their troops.
Former U.S. ambassador to Russia 'pessimistic' on path forward in Ukraine
John Sullivan, who served as America's man in Moscow under Presidents Trump and Biden, says Putin has no interest in a diplomatic off-ramp out of Ukraine.
Post Register
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy quiet settled over Kyiv on Friday despite air-raid sirens that blared there and across Ukraine shortly after a Russian cease-fire declaration for Orthodox Christmas went into effect. Ukrainian and Western officials have scorned the truce as a ploy. No explosions were heard in...
Ukraine Strikes Back At Bomber Base Deep Inside Russia
This is the second time Ukraine has executed long-range drone strikes on Engels Air Base located hundreds of miles inside Russia.
Idaho8.com
Putin deploys Russian warship with Zircon hypersonic missile, TASS says
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched one of his country’s most modern warships armed with advanced hypersonic missiles on a long voyage through the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and into the Indian Ocean, Russian state media reported Wednesday. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov set off from an unnamed...
Post Register
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
DEC. 30, 2022 – JAN. 5, 2023. This was a week in which Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on the eve of the new year and the faithful gathered at the Vatican to pay their last respects. Crowds celebrated the start of the 2023 with a fireworks display in London as people in Turkey and Serbia dressed up in Santa Claus outfits to see in the new year. Russian strikes continued in Ukraine, while the lack of snow halted skiing in Bosnia.
