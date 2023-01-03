ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

'Shocked': Russia expert explains why Putin's change of word is significant

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the word "war" to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a "special military operation" 10 months after it began. CNN contributor Jill Dougherty explains the significance.
New York Post

Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says

Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building

Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Post Register

Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy quiet settled over Kyiv on Friday despite air-raid sirens that blared there and across Ukraine shortly after a Russian cease-fire declaration for Orthodox Christmas went into effect. Ukrainian and Western officials have scorned the truce as a ploy. No explosions were heard in...
Idaho8.com

Putin deploys Russian warship with Zircon hypersonic missile, TASS says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched one of his country’s most modern warships armed with advanced hypersonic missiles on a long voyage through the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and into the Indian Ocean, Russian state media reported Wednesday. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov set off from an unnamed...
Post Register

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 30, 2022 – JAN. 5, 2023. This was a week in which Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on the eve of the new year and the faithful gathered at the Vatican to pay their last respects. Crowds celebrated the start of the 2023 with a fireworks display in London as people in Turkey and Serbia dressed up in Santa Claus outfits to see in the new year. Russian strikes continued in Ukraine, while the lack of snow halted skiing in Bosnia.

