Rusk, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for certain Redland Water Supply customers has been issued due to a line break causing low system pressure. This notice is for customers that live on Winston 8 Ranch Rd, FM 2021 West Of Highway 59 To Doubletree. All affected customers...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
TYLER, TX
kjas.com

One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash

A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Several traffic signals out at intersections in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is reporting power outages of traffic signals at several intersections due to severe weather. These outages are occurring at four-way stops and Tyler Police are assisting with traffic. The following outages are down below:. South Southeast Loop 323 and University Boulevard. Old...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
TYLER, TX
KICKS 105

Optimum Opens New Retail Store In Lufkin, Texas

The Suddenlink store in Lufkin on South First Street permanently closed back in the summer of 2020. Since then one of our only local options for Cable TV and Internet has gone through many changes. If you were a Suddenlink customer you are now an Optimum customer. I stopped in...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Two wrecks reported in Henderson due to severe weather

HENDERSON, Texas — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has reported two wrecks that occurred in Henderson due to heavy rain causing roads to be slick. Officials responded to a wreck at 1000 Kilgore Drive that involved minor injuries. Another wreck was in the 800 block of State...
HENDERSON, TX
Mix 93.1

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A body has been located in a field in Longview. According to Longview Police Department PIO Brandon Thornton, a passerby spotted what they believed to be a body in a field in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue near the former Cace’s seafood restaurant. They called police at around 2 p.m. to report it.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!

Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

CBS19

