TRAFFIC ALERT: Broken water line causes traffic diversion in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to a broken water line, northbound traffic in the 2300 block of McCann Road between HG Mosley Parkway and Bramlett Lane is being diverted. Longview Police have asked travelers to seek an alternate route around this area.
Crash backs up traffic on HWY 31 W, east of FM 315 in Chandler
CHANDLER, Texas — According to TxDot, traffic is backed up on Highway 31 West, east of FM 315 in Chandler due to a crash. CBS19 has crews in route and will update this article when new details emerge.
Northbound lanes of McCann Rd. in Longview partially reopened after water leak
LONGVIEW, Texas — A water leak in Longview in the 2300 block of McCann Rd. has been patched up. According to the Longview Police Department, the leak occurred Thursday morning at around 5:00 a.m. The northbound lanes are partially reopened at this time. CBS19 will update this article as...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-car crash blocks westbound I-20 near Longview
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At least one person was taken to a hospital after a two-car crash on I-20 near Longview. Officials with Kilgore Fire Department said they assisted the Lakeport and Longview Fire Department at the scene on I-20 westbound at the 590 mile marker. “Flight for Life was called but later canceled,” […]
Crews responding to crash between truck, motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — First responders are on the scene of a wreck between a truck and motorcycle on Highway 155 in Tyler Thursday morning. Officials said the crash happened in the 12400 block of Highway 155 South on Thursday near the Whataburger. There's currently no information regarding injuries. Texas...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for certain Redland Water Supply customers has been issued due to a line break causing low system pressure. This notice is for customers that live on Winston 8 Ranch Rd, FM 2021 West Of Highway 59 To Doubletree. All affected customers...
Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
kjas.com
One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash
A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
Several traffic signals out at intersections in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is reporting power outages of traffic signals at several intersections due to severe weather. These outages are occurring at four-way stops and Tyler Police are assisting with traffic. The following outages are down below:. South Southeast Loop 323 and University Boulevard. Old...
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
Optimum Opens New Retail Store In Lufkin, Texas
The Suddenlink store in Lufkin on South First Street permanently closed back in the summer of 2020. Since then one of our only local options for Cable TV and Internet has gone through many changes. If you were a Suddenlink customer you are now an Optimum customer. I stopped in...
Two wrecks reported in Henderson due to severe weather
HENDERSON, Texas — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has reported two wrecks that occurred in Henderson due to heavy rain causing roads to be slick. Officials responded to a wreck at 1000 Kilgore Drive that involved minor injuries. Another wreck was in the 800 block of State...
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
KLTV
Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A body has been located in a field in Longview. According to Longview Police Department PIO Brandon Thornton, a passerby spotted what they believed to be a body in a field in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue near the former Cace’s seafood restaurant. They called police at around 2 p.m. to report it.
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
Portion of Frankston Highway in Tyler reopens after motorcycle crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. has reopened a busy roadway following a major crash involving a motorcycle. According to the TPD, the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Frankston Hwy., just south of Earl Campbell Pkwy. Initially, all northbound traffic on Frankston Hwy. was diverted onto...
Students escorted out of buildings at Bishop TK Gorman in Tyler as fire crews investigate alarm
TYLER, Texas — Students were escorted out of the Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler as several fire trucks are on the scene. CBS19's Alan Kasper as at the campus and reports a fireman is on the roof of the main building of the campus. CBS19 will update this...
