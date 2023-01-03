Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
TPD: Man shot in north Toledo early Thursday, says he was climbing through ex-girlfriend's window
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 3, 2023. Toledo police responded to a hospital early Thursday on a call of a person shot. Crews arrived at the facility at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to a report, the victim,...
bgindependentmedia.org
Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital
Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
13abc.com
Benchmark owner speaks out after kitchen fire: Damage impacting several surrounding businesses
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Firefighters responded to a call for a kitchen fire at Benchmark Restaurant Wednesday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, but because of the centralized location of the restaurant, several businesses were also impacted. “35 years that we’ve been in business, operations from New...
City of Maumee sues Lucas County for $1 million over sewer charges
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Maumee is suing Lucas County for $1,045,622.91 to pay for sanitary outflow charges from the Lucas County Recreation Property, according to a lawsuit filed in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The city said the invoices are from flow monitors...
Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
Toledo Police Department cracking down on random gun fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Celebratory shooting may be tradition in some parts of the country but here in Ohio, it’s illegal. The holidays are over but many in Toledo are still firing guns in the air. We all heard how the saying goes, “What goes up must come down."...
Suspect charged with summer vandalism of over 100 Perrysburg, Rossford cars
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested half a year after Rossford and Perrysburg had 130 cars vandalized in early June 2022. Back in June, law enforcement was left scratching their heads as to who would smash car windows, destroy paint jobs and scratch lewd images and letters into the hoods of vehicles.
Fatal machete attack on Dollar Tree worker in western Ohio a random incident, authorities say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A prosecutor says a man accused of using a machete to kill woman working at a Dollar Tree store had no apparent relationship with the victim and that the attack was “random and unprovoked.”. WSYX Channel 6 reports Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Figlewicz...
WTOL-TV
Six indicted on murder charges in Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman case
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, Carrissa Eames and Don Eames have been indicted on murder charges. Six people total have been indicted.
Delivery driver helps save woman from fiery crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to a local hospital after crashing into a traffic light poll early Wednesday morning, causing the car to catch fire. This happened at the intersection of North Summit Street and the Craig Street Bridge. The driver of the car crashed straight into a metal traffic pole before the car burst into flames.
Inmate found deceased in Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday, ruled natural causes
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office said Witcher's manner of death was natural. The cause of death was found to be atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus as an underlying condition. The original story is below:. An inmate at the Lucas County Corrections...
Benchmark, Basil restaurants at Levis Commons sustain damage after small fire
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published on Dec. 26 and is regarding post-Christmas shopping. Two restaurants at Levis Commons in Perrysburg sustained damage Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Benchmark Restaurant about 9 a.m. after...
Man indicted on multiple charges in Sandusky Co. crash that killed one in September
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was indicted on multiple charges for a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County in September that killed a 20-year-old Vermilion man and injured others. James Baker Jr. was indicted in Sandusky County on Dec. 16 on six charges, listed below:. aggravated vehicular homicide. aggravated...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
13abc.com
The windows of opportunity created by Cherry Street helped change local man’s life
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street’s Life Revitalization Center is undergoing major renovations. Hundreds of windows at the old Macomber High School building are being replaced. Once the project got underway, a heartwarming connection was uncovered. Cherry Street holds a special place in the heart of one of the...
New partnership to assist with job searching in Lucas County
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — There's a new way for job seekers to connect with career opportunities and guidance in northwest Ohio, as OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is partnering with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. The team-up brings employment and resources and job assistance programs into different library branches each...
WTOL-TV
Police identify man killed in Friday's west Toledo shooting
Police have identified the victim of a Dec. 30 fatal shooting. 25-year-old Alfonzo Carpenter Jr. died in west Toledo.
Inside the investigation into deadly turnpike pileup: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a deadly pileup last month on the Ohio Turnpike also left more than 60 people injured.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 1