Toledo, OH

Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital

Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
Delivery driver helps save woman from fiery crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to a local hospital after crashing into a traffic light poll early Wednesday morning, causing the car to catch fire. This happened at the intersection of North Summit Street and the Craig Street Bridge. The driver of the car crashed straight into a metal traffic pole before the car burst into flames.
New partnership to assist with job searching in Lucas County

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — There's a new way for job seekers to connect with career opportunities and guidance in northwest Ohio, as OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is partnering with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. The team-up brings employment and resources and job assistance programs into different library branches each...
