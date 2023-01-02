Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Why Rory McIlroy isn't playing in PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions
Rory McIlroy has chosen not to compete at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. This is despite the fact there is a stacked field in Maui and a prize purse of $15m on offer. That represents almost double what it was in 2022 when it was won...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am
Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Trolls LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson
Scottie Scheffler’s joke about the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner was golden.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Wrong Scott forlornly sends Masters invitation to Scott Stallings
We are only a few days into 2023 but we already have a contender for what will likely be the funniest story of the year after Masters bosses were left red-faced having sent an invite to the wrong person. In case you haven't heard, PGA Tour player Scott Stallings had...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National
Since the guest list at the Masters Champions Dinner is restricted to former tournament champs and chairman Fred Ridley, former U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm won’t be in attendance. However, that hasn’t prevented the 28-year-old Spaniard from theorizing about what sitting around the table at Augusta National Golf Club in April will be like.
TODAY.com
PGA pro Scott Stallings didn’t get his Masters invitation. It was sent to another Scott Stallings
Scott Stallings was thrilled and puzzled to receive an invitation to play at the Masters this year considering he works in real estate and shoots in the 90s. The other Scott Stallings, who actually plays professional golf, was still wondering when his official invite to the prestigious tournament in Georgia was going to show up in the mail.
Round 1 Tee Times at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
The Maui event is set to kick off with 39 participants. Here are the tee times for the opening round at Kapalua.
Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent first amateur to accept a special invitation to Masters in 23 years
There are now 80 golfers who have received invitations to the 2023 Masters Tournament. Count reigning NCAA champion Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt among them. Sargent and six-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, Kazuki Higa, were announced by Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, on Thursday morning as the two latest invites. Both will be making their Masters debuts.
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Jon Rahm anticipates 'tense' Masters Champions Dinner amid LIV Golf dispute
Following last month's news that LIV golfers would be eligible to compete at the 2023 Masters, Jon Rahm said he foresees heightened tensions at the Champions Dinner.
CBS Sports
2023 Masters expands field to 80 golfers with special invitations accepted by NCAA champion, Japanese star
Augusta National Golf Club announced Thursday that it extended a pair of special invitations to the 2023 Masters that have been accepted by Gordon Sargent, the 2022 NCAA champion, and Japanese golfer Kazuki Higa. This bumps the Masters field to 80 golfers with three months until the tournament. "The Masters...
US News and World Report
Masters Champions Could Be in for Dinner Unlike Any Other
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — This exclusive field of champions might be the most anticipated event of the year. And it's nowhere near the Pacific shores along Kapalua. The Masters Club is the formal name of the annual dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National during the Masters in April, and the guest list is restricted to Masters champions and Chairman Fred Ridley.
golfmagic.com
Has Tony Finau made a HUGE CHANGE to his game for the new PGA Tour season?
From the end of July until November, Tony Finau arguably played the best golf of his career and notched up three wins on the PGA Tour, taking his total tally to five. The big-hitting American won the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in back-to-back weeks and finished in the top 10 at the season-ending Tour Championship in Georgia.
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf
It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
nbcsportsedge.com
Sentry TOC: Backing Course Horses at Kapalua
After a profitable and eventful 2022 golf season, it's time to refocus and gear up for 2023. It's crazy to think that we are handicapping our first golf tournament of 2023. This week we are keying in on the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The limited-field event is comprised of just 39 golfers. Don't let the small number of golfers fool you. This week's tournament is loaded with talent. Jon Rahm headlines the field out at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. The Spaniard hopes to continue his recent dominance and pick up his first win at Kapalua. Because there are only 39 golfers and the prices are short, I will be betting on only a few golfers.
