NBC News

NBC News

Democrats join Republican coalition to pick Ohio House speaker

In Ohio, the battle for the state's speakership ended with a surprise victory when moderate Republican Jason Stephens was able to form a coalition with Democrats to beat Republican leader Derrick Merrin. Political reporter for the Cleveland Plain Dealer Jeremy Pelzer joins Meet the Press NOW to break it all down.Jan. 4, 2023.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Trump calls for all Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker

Former President Trump called on House Republicans to unite behind House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) for the Speakership, announcing early Wednesday that he is standing by McCarthy despite opposition from some hard-line members of the party.  Trump said in a Truth Social post that “some really good conversations” were held Tuesday night, and all…
WWLP

No end in sight for Speaker negotiations

The negotiations and votes for a new speaker of the house continue, with no clear end in sight. House lawmakers kicked off a fourth day of deliberations today to determine who will be the nest speaker of the house. Representative Kevin McCarthy now losing more than a dozen round of votes.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

How the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and investigation could impact President Biden’s legacy

President Biden is marking the second anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by awarding the presidential citizen’s medal to 12 members of the Capitol and Metropolitan Police who defended the building during the attack. NBC News presidential historic Michael Beschloss explains the significance the second anniversary of the riot holds in American history and how January 6 could play into President Biden’s legacy. Jan. 6, 2023.
NBC News

Convicted Jan. 6 riot attendee running for Congress in W.V.

Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state lawmaker who was convicted for attending the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is running for Congress. Evans pleaded guilty to a felony for impeding, obstructing or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder on Jan. 6 and was sentenced to three months in prison.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

House enters fourth day of voting amid speaker standoff

The historic battle over speaker of the House continues after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough support to be elected speaker in 11 votes over three days. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down what happens next in the process to elect a speaker and whether McCarthy remains confident in his colleagues to elect him to the speakership. Jan. 6, 2023.
NBC News

NBC News

