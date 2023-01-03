Read full article on original website
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
Biden, Jeffries and Schumer are the ‘only' winners in McCarthy fight, GOP congressman says
Republican Congressman-elect Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) says “McCarthy has earned the right” to be House speaker on Meet the Press NOW. Jan. 3, 2023.
After six losses, McCarthy backers pledge support on 'the 7th vote, the 8th vote': Full Rep. Bice
Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) tells Chuck Todd that House Republicans who support Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid remain committed to his victory.Jan. 4, 2023.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Democrats join Republican coalition to pick Ohio House speaker
In Ohio, the battle for the state's speakership ended with a surprise victory when moderate Republican Jason Stephens was able to form a coalition with Democrats to beat Republican leader Derrick Merrin. Political reporter for the Cleveland Plain Dealer Jeremy Pelzer joins Meet the Press NOW to break it all down.Jan. 4, 2023.
White House: Biden will not ‘insert himself’ into Speakership vote
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said that President Biden will not “insert himself” in the Speakership elections as the House is moving on to a third vote with no end in sight. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost the first two votes for Speaker of the House after facing stiff opposition from a small…
Josh Shapiro taps a Republican who stood up to Trump to be Pennsylvania's top elections official
Pennsylvania's incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, announced Thursday that he is tapping a Republican who stood up to Donald Trump after the 2020 election to be the state's top elections official. As the vice chair of Philadelphia's Board of Elections, Al Schmidt was at the center of defending the 2020...
Trump calls for all Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker
Former President Trump called on House Republicans to unite behind House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) for the Speakership, announcing early Wednesday that he is standing by McCarthy despite opposition from some hard-line members of the party. Trump said in a Truth Social post that “some really good conversations” were held Tuesday night, and all…
How Pennsylvania broke through its House speaker logjam as Washington remains stuck
Faced with a razor-thin divide in the legislature, lawmakers quickly and unexpectedly coalesced around a surprising compromise pick for speaker this week that, when boosted by more than a dozen members of the opposition party, secured a solution that few thought would be possible so quickly. Obviously, this is not...
Jeffries urges House Republicans to 'stop the backstabbing'
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., spoke with other House Democratic leaders ahead of a third day of voting for speaker and urged his Republican colleagues to "stop the backstabbing" so Congress could work for Americans.Jan. 5, 2023.
Who is Byron Donalds? Rebel Republicans rally around the Florida congressman to defeat McCarthy
The group of hard-line Republicans standing firm in opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker has coalesced around an alternative: Rep. Byron Donalds, a conservative two-term lawmaker from Florida who is considered a rising star in the GOP but is still relatively unknown nationally. Donalds, 44, has found himself...
President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority
He has set records in his first two years for the sheer numbers of jurists, dozens of them women. He helped confirm 11 Black women to the appeals courts, more than all other presidents combined.
'I'm not even a congressman': House lawmakers and staffers can't function while speaker fight drags on
WASHINGTON — There is no speaker of the House. There are no active House lawmakers. There are no House committees. At the moment, there is no functioning U.S. House of Representatives. The three-day-long Republican standoff over Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid has meant that none of the 434 people...
No end in sight for Speaker negotiations
The negotiations and votes for a new speaker of the house continue, with no clear end in sight. House lawmakers kicked off a fourth day of deliberations today to determine who will be the nest speaker of the house. Representative Kevin McCarthy now losing more than a dozen round of votes.
Ex-D.C. officer Fanone and veterans urge GOP House leaders to condemn political violence
WASHINGTON — Dozens of military veterans on Wednesday hand-delivered letters to top Republicans in the U.S. House, calling on them to publicly condemn political violence as the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol approaches. Former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone wrote the letter, which was...
As McCarthy flails, Republicans refuse to cut a speaker deal with Democrats
WASHINGTON — Many House Republicans are furious with a band of far-right rebels who they say are holding the party hostage by repeatedly rejecting its nominee for speaker. But there’s one thing they’re so far unwilling to do: work with a faction of Democrats to elect a centrist speaker to govern the narrow GOP majority and teach the rabble-rousers a lesson.
How the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and investigation could impact President Biden’s legacy
President Biden is marking the second anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by awarding the presidential citizen’s medal to 12 members of the Capitol and Metropolitan Police who defended the building during the attack. NBC News presidential historic Michael Beschloss explains the significance the second anniversary of the riot holds in American history and how January 6 could play into President Biden’s legacy. Jan. 6, 2023.
Convicted Jan. 6 riot attendee running for Congress in W.V.
Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state lawmaker who was convicted for attending the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is running for Congress. Evans pleaded guilty to a felony for impeding, obstructing or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder on Jan. 6 and was sentenced to three months in prison.
Rep. Jimmy Gomez takes his baby to the Capitol during House speaker votes: ‘We have to normalize Dads'
Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., knew things could go awry during the House speaker vote on Tuesday. Having already served three terms, he says the “chaos” of Washington politics is nothing new. It was new for Gomez’s family members, who had plans to watch Gomez be sworn in for...
House enters fourth day of voting amid speaker standoff
The historic battle over speaker of the House continues after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough support to be elected speaker in 11 votes over three days. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down what happens next in the process to elect a speaker and whether McCarthy remains confident in his colleagues to elect him to the speakership. Jan. 6, 2023.
