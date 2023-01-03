ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bank borrowing less attractive than since financial crisis, say major UK firms

By Anna Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qn0SB_0k1nNLnI00

Finance bosses at the UK’s biggest businesses said they are less keen to borrow money from banks now than at any point since the financial crisis, a new survey has revealed.

Credit has become more expensive than any time since the 2008 crash, Deloitte’s survey of chief financial officers (CFOs) in December found, with 70% saying it was costly now.

It comes as the Bank of England voted to raise interest rates to 3.5% in October, the highest level since October 2008 and a significant hike from the 0.1% base rate in place in March 2020, before the pandemic struck.

Deloitte found just over a quarter of finance chiefs said they expect their company’s demand for credit to increase over this year, despite a majority admitting they plan to cut non-essential spending and slow hiring across the business.

The regular survey – which included 17 financial officers in the FTSE 100 and 32 at FTSE 250-listed companies last month, amounting to UK-listed firms with a combined value of £363 billion – found businesses are feeling slightly more optimistic about inflation in Britain.

Not since the credit crunch have CFOs rated debt as being less attractive as a source of finance for their businesses than they do today

Ian Stewart, Deloitte

Concerns of supply chain disruptions, labour shortages and the prospect of higher interest rates eased, while worries over energy prices and supply significantly reduced since the peak in October.

On average, finance chiefs believe inflation will fall sharply from its current level of 10.7%, to 5.8% in a year’s time.

Ian Stewart , chief economist at Deloitte, said: “The most aggressive tightening of monetary policy in more than 30 years is reshaping corporate attitudes to debt.

“Not since the credit crunch have CFOs rated debt as being less attractive as a source of finance for their businesses than they do today.

“In the last two years, CFOs have had to deal with the biggest inflationary shock since the late 1980s.

“But the tide seems to be turning and concerns about energy supply and prices have fallen back.”

Furthermore, a vast majority of those surveyed said they expect higher investment in workforce skills, digital technology and assets over the next three years, suggesting a cheerier sentiment over medium-term improvements within their business.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Train operating companies offer two-year pay deal to drivers’ union

Train operating companies have offered the drivers’ union a two-year pay deal in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute which has led to a series of strikes.The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said it was offering a “landmark outline proposal” that would deliver more reliable services for passengers, in exchange for a pay increase of 4 per cent for 2022 and 4 per cent for this year.It also includes a commitment to no compulsory redundancies until at least 31 March 2024.A statement said: “The offer is contingent on common sense, vital and long overdue changes to working arrangements across the...
The Independent

Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels

Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
The Independent

FTSE hits highest level for more than two years as miners lead the way

London’s top stock index pushed to its highest point in more than two years on Friday, as it capped off a strong opening week to the year with a solid performance.The FTSE 100 peaked a point above the 7,000-point mark for the first time in years, but ended the day at 7,699.49, a rise of 66 points.The 0.9% rise helped push the FTSE to its highest single point since the start of August 2019, well before the pandemic hit and ripped through the economy.The move upwards was driven by the UK’s natural resources sector, a major component of the FTSE...
The Independent

Unite ambulance workers to stage further strike

Another strike by ambulance workers has been announced in the bitter dispute over pay and staffing.Unite said its ambulance members will walk out on January 23.The union said it will work with local trusts to ensure life and limb emergency cover.More than 2,600 ambulance workers in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales will be involved in the walkout.The general public must be as mystified as our ambulance workers as to why the Government is not moving heaven and earth to solve this disputeOnay Kasab, UniteUnite said the strike marks an escalation in the dispute as...
The Independent

US says ‘no cause for retaliation’ after China criticises ‘unacceptable’ travel restrictions

The White House has said there is no reason for China to retaliate against countries imposing restrictions on its travellers as the measures are justified on public health grounds.China is seeing a massive surge in Covid cases with reports of hospitals and crematoriums being overwhelmed by the sheer load of cases.“There’s no cause for retaliation here. Just because countries around the world are taking prudent health measures to protect their citizens, that’s what you’re seeing from us and others,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.“This decision is based on public health and science,” she said. “This...
The Independent

Unite ambulance workers to go on strike in January in dispute over pay

Unite ambulance workers will strike on January 23 in their dispute over pay, the union announced.It comes after RMT general secretary Mick Lynch described legislation that will aim to minimise disruption during industrial action as a “symbol” that the Government is “losing the argument”.The Government announced on Thursday that they are pressing ahead with plans to introduce new legislation for “minimum safety levels” during industrial action.The Bill will be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks to ensure vital public services maintain a “basic function” when workers go on strike.Minimum safety levels will be set for fire, ambulance and rail...
The Independent

First ever rocket launch from the UK about to take off

The UK’s first ever rocket launch is about to lift off.The mission – which will carry a set of satellites into space, which has never happened from Western Europe before – is scheduled for Monday.Mission controllers will be hoping that the new technology required for the launch, as well as the weather, will hold out for the launch from Cornwall.But if they do then they will mark a major part of the ‘Start Me Up’ mission that backers hope will start a new era of space launches from the UK.The initial window for the historic mission will open at 10.16pm on...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy