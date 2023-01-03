ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montara, CA

Related
WGN TV

Big rains, winds hit the West

Big rains, high winds and seas and deep mountain snows have hittThe West and are making news, a region which has just logged it’s driest three year period on the books and is in the grip of historic drought. Yet, the long term impacts on the drought there may disappoint, caution officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN TV

VIDEO: Transformers explode during California storm

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Transformers exploded Wednesday night in San Rafael, California, video obtained by KRON4 shows. The incident happened in the area of Canal and Novato streets. The video shows the explosions lasted at least 30 seconds. The San Rafael Police Department issued a shelter-in-place for residents...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
WGN TV

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

(KTLA) – A powerful Pacific storm known as a bomb cyclone is set to slam California, prompting evacuations andcausing Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency Wednesday. But what exactly is a bomb cyclone?. A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN TV

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupting again

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is erupting again on the Big Island Friday, reports USGS’ Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO). A little perspective for those headed to the Big Island on Hawaii–no need to your change plans. And importantly, the eruption is not threatening residents there. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory,...
HAWAII STATE
WGN News

Jesse White reflects on historic political career

CHICAGO — After more than two decades in office, Jesse White will soon retire as the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois. WGN recently sat down with White to talk about his accomplishments and the ups and downs of his distinguished career in public service. “My attitude and mission was to run the office […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Indiana governor proposes 6% boost for schools next year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools would see a 6% funding boost next year and textbook fees for public school students would be eliminated under state spending plans announced Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican governor’s plan would give K-12 schools their largest funding increase in more than a...
INDIANA STATE
WGN TV

Dean’s Weekender: Comedy specials, musical performances and more

Check out Dean’s weekender for the latest events coming to the Chicagoland area this weekend from stand-up comedian Rob Stapleton to the play ‘Bald Sisters’ and more. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
