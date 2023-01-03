Read full article on original website
Tatiana, the Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Big rains, winds hit the West
Big rains, high winds and seas and deep mountain snows have hittThe West and are making news, a region which has just logged it’s driest three year period on the books and is in the grip of historic drought. Yet, the long term impacts on the drought there may disappoint, caution officials.
VIDEO: Transformers explode during California storm
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Transformers exploded Wednesday night in San Rafael, California, video obtained by KRON4 shows. The incident happened in the area of Canal and Novato streets. The video shows the explosions lasted at least 30 seconds. The San Rafael Police Department issued a shelter-in-place for residents...
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
(KTLA) – A powerful Pacific storm known as a bomb cyclone is set to slam California, prompting evacuations andcausing Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency Wednesday. But what exactly is a bomb cyclone?. A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather...
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupting again
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is erupting again on the Big Island Friday, reports USGS’ Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO). A little perspective for those headed to the Big Island on Hawaii–no need to your change plans. And importantly, the eruption is not threatening residents there. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory,...
Cold air held in far northern Canada; heavy rains in California, severe storms in Southeast
Colder air circulating around the base of the low pressure will filter into our area, resulting in periods of snow showers or flurries beginning Wednesday afternoon and most likely continuing through Thursday. By Thursday there could be some minor accumulations mainly north closer to the Illinois Wisconsin border.
Illinois committee passes assault weapons ban but full House vote looms
If passed, the law would take effect immediately.
Jesse White reflects on historic political career
CHICAGO — After more than two decades in office, Jesse White will soon retire as the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois. WGN recently sat down with White to talk about his accomplishments and the ups and downs of his distinguished career in public service. “My attitude and mission was to run the office […]
Illinois House passes assault weapons ban, now heads to Senate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. —The Illinois House passed a bill early Friday that would ban assault weapons statewide. It came six months after the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July Parade. The bill now outlaws the manufacture, sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons — as well...
Indiana governor proposes 6% boost for schools next year
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools would see a 6% funding boost next year and textbook fees for public school students would be eliminated under state spending plans announced Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican governor’s plan would give K-12 schools their largest funding increase in more than a...
Dean’s Weekender: Comedy specials, musical performances and more
Check out Dean’s weekender for the latest events coming to the Chicagoland area this weekend from stand-up comedian Rob Stapleton to the play ‘Bald Sisters’ and more. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!
