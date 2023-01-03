Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro.

According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for weapons.

Police say on Monday there was a traffic stop where officers identified Swan Jr. and that he was able to elude officers.

Police later located Swan Jr. around 2 p.m. on Monday and again lost contact with him. Around 4 p.m. officers located him once again and two shootings occurred blocks apart from one another.

During the shootings two officers were shot, one fatally with a gunshot wound to the head. A second officer was injured with a gunshot wound to the leg but is in stable condition.

Police say Swan Jr. then carjacked a 2014 Subaru Legacy after allegedly shooting the two officers.

According to WPXI , citing multiple sources, Swan Jr. is dead after being shot and killed by police after a chase in the city of Pittsburgh.

Shapiro released a statement on Twitter on Monday night regarding the shooting.

“Today’s tragedy in Brackenridge is a devastating reminder of the bravery of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Police Chief Justin McIntire ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community. Chief McIntire and his family are in my prayers, as is his fellow officer who was injured in the line of duty tonight. May Chief McIntire’s memory be a blessing.”

Residents in the area had been told to stay inside as the search for Swan Jr. took several hours.

