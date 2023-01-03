ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

By George Stockburger
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBeCR_0k1nNCql00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro.

According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for weapons.

Police say on Monday there was a traffic stop where officers identified Swan Jr. and that he was able to elude officers.

Police later located Swan Jr. around 2 p.m. on Monday and again lost contact with him. Around 4 p.m. officers located him once again and two shootings occurred blocks apart from one another.

During the shootings two officers were shot, one fatally with a gunshot wound to the head. A second officer was injured with a gunshot wound to the leg but is in stable condition.

Police say Swan Jr. then carjacked a 2014 Subaru Legacy after allegedly shooting the two officers.

According to WPXI , citing multiple sources, Swan Jr. is dead after being shot and killed by police after a chase in the city of Pittsburgh.

Shapiro released a statement on Twitter on Monday night regarding the shooting.

“Today’s tragedy in Brackenridge is a devastating reminder of the bravery of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Police Chief Justin McIntire ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community. Chief McIntire and his family are in my prayers, as is his fellow officer who was injured in the line of duty tonight. May Chief McIntire’s memory be a blessing.”

Residents in the area had been told to stay inside as the search for Swan Jr. took several hours.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Attorney General's Office taking over Kenneth Vinyard death case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is now reviewing the case involving the death of Kenneth Vinyard in Beaver County.KDKA has confirmed that Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier has recused himself due to a conflict of interest.Vinyard's family said an off-duty Center Township Police officer pushed and killed Vinyard as he tried to help a shooting victim in the parking lot of a Walmart in Monaca.The state's Office of Attorney General has accepted the request and is now reviewing the death.KDKA has also learned from the Beaver County Coroner's Office that the autopsy report of Vinyard has not been completed yet and they're waiting for a complete report from a forensic pathologist.Related Stories:DA: Outside agency will decide whether to charge off-duty officer in Kenneth Vinyard's deathFamily demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victimShooting outside Monaca Walmart sends one person to hospital
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified

PITTSBURGH — A woman found stabbed to death in her South Side Slopes home has been identified. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found in her Arlington Avenue home Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police were called to investigate before 7 p.m. Family members told police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene County couple charged for forging court order

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A former employee of Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding and their significant other are now facing felony charges. Tiffany Trude and her boyfriend Thomas Medlick were taken into custody just a few hours ago. The Greene County District Attorney charged the couple for allegedly forging a court order to unlawfully get tenants out of their homes. Charges include tampering with public records and criminal trespassing. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man sentenced in federal court for multi-state drug bust

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man will be serving prison time after he was found guilty of selling fentanyl from 2019 through 2021. Anthony Andrews, 41, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 5, by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson to 30 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy