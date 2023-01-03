There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.50, or -3.58%, to $13.47. The G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has recorded 4,731 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and Extension of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger Licenses.

2 DAYS AGO