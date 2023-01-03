Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday...
whcuradio.com
IFD: Two safe after North Side fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are safe this morning after a late-night fire on Ithaca’s North Side. Crews were called to a fire at a house on East Falls Street around 11 o’clock last night. Two people inside say smoke detectors alerted them and they made it out safely. No one else was inside.
NewsChannel 36
Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
whcuradio.com
Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
WETM
Vigil held for Hamlin after collapse
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
JC to double water prices for Endicott
Mayor Linda Jackson says that Johnson City is raising its water rates by double the price and sometimes the village supplements its water by using JC's.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
wxhc.com
Enfield Man Tries to Burn Building Down With People Inside in Ithaca
On Tuesday, January 3rd, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Cayuga Street in the City of Ithaca for a report of a structure fire. As officers arrived, the fire was confirmed. Ithaca Police were able to identify a suspect through an investigation. The suspect, 36...
Endicott man wanted for first degree robbery
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phelan Nguyen on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
NewsChannel 36
Officer Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An officer was treated at a hospital for injuries and blood exposure after an incident at the Elmira Correctional Facility last month. According to NYSCOPBA, the incident occurred on December 29th. Officials say an officer was spit on by an inmate from his cell. The officer then opened the cell door to bring the inmate to a special housing unit.
Owego man accused of killing his mother
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego man has been accused of killing his mother earlier this week, according to police. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Day Hollow Rd. in Owego just before 3:30 p.m. on January 3 for a welfare check of Phyllis Kvassay, 78. The police report said deputies […]
Homeless man hops into vehicle left running at store
Montoursville, Pa. — A homeless man allegedly left a mother and daughter stranded in the cold when he hopped into their vehicle and drove off from a store in Montoursville. William Mark Kester, who police said was panhandling outside the Turkey Hill for a couple days, saw the keys left in the running vehicle, police said. The 65-year-old Kester immediately walked out of the store and drove away in the car. ...
WETM
Pa. State Police searching for missing person
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys...
BPD officer on desk duty pending kneeling investigation
The Binghamton Police Department released a statement today regarding the alleged officer misconduct that took place in Downtown Binghamton on January 1st.
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler Co. Fire Departments lend a helping hand in Buffalo
SCHUYLER CO. N.Y. (WENY) -- The Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, Odessa, and Hector Fire Departments had crews travel to Erie County starting Christmas weekend to assist in emergency response efforts. The support was requested to help those affected by the historic blizzard in Buffalo that killed over 30 people. “It...
Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira
Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
Police locate fugitive, stolen truck in Loyalsock
Montoursville, Pa. — On Dec. 17, a man sentenced to a maximum of 12 months in prison escaped a pre-release center, stole a car, and tried to break into a business. Ira Eugene Beaghley, who police said had a minimum release date of Jan. 9, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center in Montoursville. The 45-year-old Beaghley allegedly climbed over a roof and ran away from the area located near the 500 block of County Farm Road, police said. ...
Comments / 0