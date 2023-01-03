ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts react to Damar Hamlin injury, leaving Monday Night Football game in ambulance

By Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts players and team owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin fell back to the field after getting up from a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel worked on Hamlin for several minutes with ESPN reporting he received CPR.

Hamlin was removed by ambulance and the game was suspended. He is sedated and in critical condition according to the Bills.

Colts players called for an end to the game during a delay of more than an hour.

