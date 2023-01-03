Read full article on original website
Related
superhits1027.com
DNR stocking trout this month, including in Mason City pond
MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing, including one in Mason City. The DNR’s northeast regional fisheries supervisor Mike Steuck says trout get stressed in warmer water and can...
superhits1027.com
Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man who was accused of bringing a large knife into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on the afternoon of November 15th on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that Bielefeld knowingly and unlawfully introduced a weapon into the jail by concealing a large knife covered by his underpants. Bielefeld was charged with possession of a weapon inside a correctional institution, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Comments / 0