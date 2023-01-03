MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man who was accused of bringing a large knife into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on the afternoon of November 15th on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that Bielefeld knowingly and unlawfully introduced a weapon into the jail by concealing a large knife covered by his underpants. Bielefeld was charged with possession of a weapon inside a correctional institution, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO