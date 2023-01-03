Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb police investigate body found in Shoal Creek Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say a body was found in a vehicle at Shoal Creek Park in Dekalb County. Sgt. Lynn Shuler with the DeKalb county homicide unit said that a 22-year-old man was found dead in a Jeep with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-285 North in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open along a portion of I-285 North in DeKalb County after a fatal overnight crash. Authorities responded to I-285 north near the Indian Creek Marta Station exit around 2 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-285 near Indian Creek MARTA, police say
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-285 northbound near the Indian Creek MARTA station Friday morning, according to DeKalb County Police. All lanes were briefly shut down between Covington Highway and Memorial Drive...
fox5atlanta.com
Police hope new sketch will help identify man found dead along Clayton County roadway
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are hoping a new sketch created by a forensic artist will help in identifying a man found dead in Clayton County last November. The man’s body was found in the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Jonesboro. Clayton County police say the body was badly decomposed.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot to death inside car near Shoal Creek Park, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating near a park in DeKalb County where someone found a man fatally shot inside a car. Police confirmed investigators were at Shoal Creek Park near Capistrana Place and White Oak Drive. Officers went there at around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Police said the man...
Atlanta police release video of suspect in deadly Christmas Eve gas station shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the man they believe to be behind a Christmas Eve shooting that left another man dead. Officers say they were called to a Citgo gas station on Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve where they found a man who had been shot.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mom of Eric Holmes, killed by police, meets with GBI
A mother's fight for justice continues. Eric Holmes was shot and killed outside his job by a Clayton County police officer just four days before Thanksgiving.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Brookhaven apartments
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County battling a blaze at a two-story apartment off Buford Highway. The call came into 911 around 1:43 p.m. reporting a fire at the Buford Heights Apartments located at 3610 Buford Highway in Brookhaven. Fire could be seen shooting out of Building H when...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, beaten after mistakenly trying to enter his former home, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A man with a medical condition was chased, beaten, and shot after trying to open the door to his former home in Snellville, police say. Snellville police say around 9 a.m. they got a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home off Rockdale Circle. While responding, police say an officer spotted a man beating another man on the side of the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur. On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman arrested after stabbing man on Hollywood Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in custody after stabbing a man during an altercation. Police responded to 1033 Hollywood Road NW just after 7 p.m. Jan. 5. They found a man who had multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed that he had gotten into a...
SWAT standoff in SE Atlanta ends with barricaded man in police custody
A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Man driving Lamborghini SUV nearly hits officer before crashing, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police said and officer's cruiser was nearly struck by a black Lamborghini SUV before it crashed and the suspect ran. Police arrested him minutes later. Police said the near collision happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. After nearly colliding with the officer, police...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in accident involving Atlanta school bus
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash involving an Atlanta Public School bus early Thursday morning. The crash happened at Bolton Road shortly after 5:35 a.m., officials say. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw and Atlanta Public Schools school bus as well...
17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is facing charges in connection to a murder in Clayton County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called out to the 300 Block of Windemere Way in Jonesboro about a person shot. When officers arrived in this area, they found a young man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
5 unbuckled kids found in backseat of car after high-speed chase, Georgia deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Powder Springs mother is in big trouble with the law after officers find five unbuckled children in the backseat of the car she was driving. Coweta County deputies say she led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85, in the rain at over 120 mph.
