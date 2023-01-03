ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb police investigate body found in Shoal Creek Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say a body was found in a vehicle at Shoal Creek Park in Dekalb County. Sgt. Lynn Shuler with the DeKalb county homicide unit said that a 22-year-old man was found dead in a Jeep with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Brookhaven apartments

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County battling a blaze at a two-story apartment off Buford Highway. The call came into 911 around 1:43 p.m. reporting a fire at the Buford Heights Apartments located at 3610 Buford Highway in Brookhaven. Fire could be seen shooting out of Building H when...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, beaten after mistakenly trying to enter his former home, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A man with a medical condition was chased, beaten, and shot after trying to open the door to his former home in Snellville, police say. Snellville police say around 9 a.m. they got a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home off Rockdale Circle. While responding, police say an officer spotted a man beating another man on the side of the road.
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur. On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman arrested after stabbing man on Hollywood Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in custody after stabbing a man during an altercation. Police responded to 1033 Hollywood Road NW just after 7 p.m. Jan. 5. They found a man who had multiple stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed that he had gotten into a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info

ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in accident involving Atlanta school bus

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash involving an Atlanta Public School bus early Thursday morning. The crash happened at Bolton Road shortly after 5:35 a.m., officials say. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw and Atlanta Public Schools school bus as well...
ATLANTA, GA

