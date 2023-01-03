Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
New principal selected for Irwin County High School
The Irwin County School Board and Superintendent Kerry Billingsley announced the hiring of Jared Luke as the next Irwin County High School principal, effective January 9, 2023. Jared Luke was born and raised in Irwin County, and graduated from Irwin County High School in 2006. After high school, Luke attended...
wtxl.com
Florida High boys' hoops downs Thomasville on Tuesday night
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Up in the Rose City, the Florida High boys' basketball team picked up a big win over the Bulldogs from Thomasville. The Noles led by double digits at the half and would go on to win 75-55. "Playing on the road, you have to fight...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta resident graduates from Hinds College
VALDOSTA – Valdosta resident, Maria Gilbert, has recently graduated from Hinds Community College in the Fall 2022 ceremony. Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Fall 2022 was Maria Gilbert of Valdosta. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec....
valdostatoday.com
VSC hosts District Spelling Bee
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will host a District Spelling Bee for the top 3 spellers for district schools on January 20, 2023. Valdosta City Schools will host a District Spelling Bee for the top 3 spellers from Horne Learning Center, J.L. Lomax Elementary, J.L. Newbern Middle, Pinevale Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary, S.L. Mason Elementary, Valdosta Early College Academy, Valdosta Middle, and W.G. Nunn Elementary compete for the title of VCS Spelling Bee Champion!
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta residents recognized for APSU Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were recognized with over 2,000 students on the Austin Peay State University Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize over 2,000 students on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2022 term. Payne Elkins of...
valdostatoday.com
Hardy named as Interim Valdosta City Manager
VALDOSTA – During Thursday’s regular council meeting, Richard Hardy was appointed as the Interim City Manager for Valdosta. This appointment follows the retirement of previous City Manger, Mark Barber, who served for 35 years. More details can be found below in a City of Valdosta Facebook post. Original...
valdostatoday.com
VSU offers Learning in Retirement opportunities
VALDOSTA – VSU sponsors a member-led organization that is offering senior residents 70 opportunities to learn something new. Learning in Retirement is excited to kick off another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual, and social needs of Valdosta State University’s South Georgia and North Florida friends and neighbors.
valdostatoday.com
VSU MFT students help local children grieve
VALDOSTA – Marriage and Family Therapy students at VSU recently partnered with a local grief support program for community children. Students from Valdosta State University’s Department of Marriage and Family Therapy recently partnered with Hospice of South Georgia for Camp Lean on Me, an annual event for community children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta child actor making his mark
VALDOSTA – Meet local child actor Jack Ferguson, a 10-year-old in Valdosta who is making his mark. Jack Ferguson is one of the hardest working 10-year-old in Valdosta! Not only does he excel in school at Valwood, but he also plays football, is an avid UGA Fan, and is a working actor.
valdostatoday.com
Mary Stubbs Fiveash
Mary Stubbs Fiveash of Hahira peacefully passed away on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, at the Orchard Senior Living Community. She was born on March 6th, 1934 to the late Birdie Mae and Earl Stubbs. Mary lived her entire life as a resident of Hahira, Georgia and raised her three children there. She is survived by Steven Fiveash of Hahira, Lybby and her husband, Ronnie Gay of Belleview, FL, and Mary Alice Murphy and her husband, Dan Murphy of Atlanta, GA, and her sister Harriette Miller of Hahira; her grandchildren Christopher, Travis and Allie Fiveash, Mauri, Morgan and Nelson Gay, Lindsay and Tanner Morrison, Eli and Molly Murphy; her greatgrandchildren, Cooper, Jacob and John Fiveash, Bradley and Easton Gay, Bradley and Caleb Fiveash. Mary loved cooking, quilting, gardening and extensively studying the Bible.
valdostatoday.com
Judith Godfrey Cronk
Judith Godfrey Cronk, 80, of Hahira, died on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Born in Laurens County, South Carolina, to the late Rev. Haskell C. Godfrey, Sr. & Ada Cothran Godfrey, she spent her early years there before moving to Valdosta in her late teens. Soon after moving to Valdosta, she got married and began her family. Her husband’s Air Force career took the family to bases all over the United States then led them back to Valdosta. Judith worked as a secretary at several business in town including Griffin Chemical Corporation, Roadway Trucking and the Presbyterian Home in Quitman, before her retirement. A member of Immanuel Bible Church, she loved serving in her church, primarily singing in the choir, but also as a Sunday School teacher and she greatly enjoyed cooking and entertaining others, both family and friends as often as possible. Judith was devoted to her family, especially the grandchildren.
valdostatoday.com
Turner Center hosts first gallery opening of 2023
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts will host the first gallery opening reception of the year with a various art collection. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will hold its first opening reception of the year on Monday, Jan. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 527 N. Patterson Street. The Center will feature the 16th Annual DrawProject; the 4th Annual Regional Artists Community Exhibit; and Sheila Goloborotko’s “Many Resilient Things,” a collection of sculpture, printmaking, and installation art works. Admission is free.
valdostatoday.com
O2B Kids anticipates Valdosta opening
VALDOSTA – The new O2B Kids Valdosta location will open to help children discover hidden talents and promote a passion for discovery. O2B Kids Valdosta is currently under construction and anticipate to be open January 2023. O2B Kids are energized to be joining the Valdosta community. The Valdosta location will have beautiful playgrounds and large literacy and technology-rich Preschool classrooms. The infant classroom will be bright and spacious. A secure check-in/out system and a highly-trained staff that is committed to helping your child prepare for Kindergarten. O2B Kids has been serving communities since 1998. Enroll now to reserve your child’s spot at our newest preschool. Serving Infants, Toddlers, Pre-K children, our Valdosta, GA location.
valdostatoday.com
“I Have A Dream” writing contest seeking entries
VALDOSTA – The Turner Center and YoWL are seeking entries for the “I Have A Dream” 3rd Annual Art of Writing Contest. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and the Young Writers League (YoWL) are seeking fiction, non-fiction, and poetry entries for the “Art of Writing” contest. The contest is open to middle and high school students in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and throughout south Georgia and north Florida.
valdostatoday.com
Tunes for Tots a musical learning experience for kids
VALDOSTA – After nearly three years the Tunes for Tots are back for a fun, hands-on learning experience for children of all ages. Tunes for Tots is back! After nearly three years and since the pandemic, Tunes for Tots returns! Please join the Valdosta Symphony Guild and Valdosta Symphony Orchestra musicians on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the VSU Whitehead Auditorium in the Fine Arts Building for a fun, hands-on experience for children of all ages and learn about instruments of the orchestra.
valdostatoday.com
Robert Leo Meyers
Robert Leo Meyers, 77, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his daughter’s residence following a period of declining health. Mr. Meyers was born on October 25, 1945 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania to the late James Leslie and Nova Valeria Shaffer Meyers. He served in the Army National Guard and was a retired construction worker. Mr. Meyers was of the Christian faith.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Nightmare that never ends’: 20 years later, mother, son still missing
Mary McGrath and Mary Ramsbottom have had no answers for 20 years. Twenty years ago, Oct. 13, 2002, Paula Wade, then 25, and her 3-year-old son, Brandon, disappeared. Paula was last seen Oct. 12, 2002, leaving her job at the Sam’s Club in Valdosta. On Oct. 14, 2002, McGrath...
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
douglasnow.com
23 years later: Remembering officers Tub Merritt and James Bryant
On this day twenty-three years ago, two local law enforcement officers lost their lives when a 55-year-old man ambushed and fatally shot them while on duty. On January 3, 2000, Broxton patrol officer James Bryant, 35, was dispatched to assist a property owner in removing a trailer from his property on the north side of Broxton. Willie Mitchell, known as a "recluse and hermit," was living in the mobile home at the time.
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie looks to expand and improve in 2023
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie is growing, and with a new year comes new improvements. 2022 was a good year for downtown Moultrie, but they are not stopping yet. Small towns thrive off momentum and support from those in the community. Within the last year, 13 new businesses have opened...
Comments / 0