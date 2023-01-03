Judith Godfrey Cronk, 80, of Hahira, died on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Born in Laurens County, South Carolina, to the late Rev. Haskell C. Godfrey, Sr. & Ada Cothran Godfrey, she spent her early years there before moving to Valdosta in her late teens. Soon after moving to Valdosta, she got married and began her family. Her husband’s Air Force career took the family to bases all over the United States then led them back to Valdosta. Judith worked as a secretary at several business in town including Griffin Chemical Corporation, Roadway Trucking and the Presbyterian Home in Quitman, before her retirement. A member of Immanuel Bible Church, she loved serving in her church, primarily singing in the choir, but also as a Sunday School teacher and she greatly enjoyed cooking and entertaining others, both family and friends as often as possible. Judith was devoted to her family, especially the grandchildren.

HAHIRA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO