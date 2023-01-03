ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Reliable Michigan Source Explains Why ‘Harbaugh To NFL’ Smoke Is Real

While some within the Michigan Football orbit have convinced themselves there's nothing to the rumors, at least one prominent and reliable source says that the possibility of Harbaugh returning to the NFL is very real. On Thursday, John U. Bacon - author, public speaker, and knower of all-things Michigan -...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tri-City Herald

Packers-Lions Final Injury: Only One Player Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Versatile tight end Josiah Deguara is questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ win-and-in Week 18 game on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. Deguara, who practiced as limited participation on Friday, was the only player listed by coach Matt LaFleur on the final injury report of the week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Giants-Eagles Tickets Among Top Average Get-in on Secondary Market

Typically games between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are a “must-see,” given how something notable always seems to happen. This weekend’s game is no exception. The Eagles need a win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the seven-team NFC playoff tournament, while the Giants are locked in at No. 6, regardless of what happens Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy