Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says

Jan. 4 (UPI) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition, but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a family member said. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorian Glenn, spoke to media outlets Tuesday outside the...
Bills, Teammate Share Great News On Damar Hamlin’s Recovery

The most encouraging Damar Hamlin update yet came courtesy of a fellow Buffalo Bills defensive back. Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted Thursday morning that Hamlin was “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement” as he recovered from the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin update: Bills safety showing 'remarkable improvement,' per team statement

Damar Hamlin received a positive health update. The Buffalo Bills announced in a statement on Thursday morning that he has made progress in the last 24 hours. The Bills noted that the physicians caring for Hamlin described him as “neurologically intact.”. Here is the full statement from the Bills:
Update on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin provided by his uncle (video)

As the sports world continues to blanket Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin with love and prayers, a family member indicated that there was slight improvement in his condition. Hamlin was seriously injured when he collided with Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins during a seemingly routine catch and tackle. Somehow, Hamlin’s...
Giants-Eagles Tickets Among Top Average Get-in on Secondary Market

Typically games between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are a “must-see,” given how something notable always seems to happen. This weekend’s game is no exception. The Eagles need a win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the seven-team NFC playoff tournament, while the Giants are locked in at No. 6, regardless of what happens Sunday.

