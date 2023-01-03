Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Jan. 4 (UPI) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition, but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a family member said. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorian Glenn, spoke to media outlets Tuesday outside the...
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
Bills, Teammate Share Great News On Damar Hamlin’s Recovery
The most encouraging Damar Hamlin update yet came courtesy of a fellow Buffalo Bills defensive back. Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted Thursday morning that Hamlin was “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement” as he recovered from the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin 'showing signs of improvement' according to Bills
In a statement today- the Buffalo Bills said Hamlin is showing signs of improvement. The Bills player remains in critical condition in a hospital in Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin update: Bills safety showing 'remarkable improvement,' per team statement
Damar Hamlin received a positive health update. The Buffalo Bills announced in a statement on Thursday morning that he has made progress in the last 24 hours. The Bills noted that the physicians caring for Hamlin described him as “neurologically intact.”. Here is the full statement from the Bills:
Update on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin provided by his uncle (video)
As the sports world continues to blanket Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin with love and prayers, a family member indicated that there was slight improvement in his condition. Hamlin was seriously injured when he collided with Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins during a seemingly routine catch and tackle. Somehow, Hamlin’s...
EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs
The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams.
How Damar Hamlin Has Inspired Bills To Play Patriots Game As Scheduled
We probably can stop talking about Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Patriots potentially being postponed. Both teams now sound ready to go for the Week 18 matchup, with Buffalo on Thursday leaving no doubt about where it’s at following Monday’s scary scene involving safety Damar Hamlin.
Giants-Eagles Tickets Among Top Average Get-in on Secondary Market
Typically games between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are a “must-see,” given how something notable always seems to happen. This weekend’s game is no exception. The Eagles need a win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the seven-team NFC playoff tournament, while the Giants are locked in at No. 6, regardless of what happens Sunday.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Auburn Daily Gunner Britton commits to the Tigers; Auburn baseball rebuilds the rotation
Britton was a huge addition for Auburn football. Meanwhile, Auburn baseball is almost here!
New normal for Nets: How defense changed Brooklyn's future
The Brooklyn Nets are finally playing up to expectations. What's behind the change, and what does it mean for fantasy basketball and futures betting?
