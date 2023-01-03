Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP
The Chiefs boss has coached Brett Favre and Michael Vick. But his QB right now might be the best. Plus, more on the Jags winning the AFC South and Justin Fields’s development.
NFL World Reacts To Jim Nantz's Performance Today
Jim Nantz, one of the all-time greats in the broadcasting booth, joined Tony Romo on the call of Bills-Patriots on Sunday. Nantz's performance is getting plenty of reactions on social media this Sunday afternoon. His call of Nyheim Hines' second kickoff return for a touchdown was pretty ...
Falcons Finish Season on High, Beat Tom Brady's Bucs in Atlanta
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't grab a win against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.
chatsports.com
Colts News: Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley wants to stay in Indianapolis
Colts defensive coordinator faces another off-season of uncertainty as his team's head coach is fired for third consecutive year. Reggie Wayne wants to return as Colts receivers coach. Wayne acknowledged that he loves a life of leisure, but he said he'll be back in a Colts coaching cap if the...
chatsports.com
Saturday NFL double-header live discussion: Titans at Jaguars
Another Saturday NFL game for your viewing pleasure. It’s a winner-take-all game in the AFC South between the Titans and Jaguars.
Panthers Sweep Saints to End Season
The Panthers finish the 2022 season with a 6-11 record.
chatsports.com
Titans vs. Jaguars open game thread
This is it. Get a win here and get a 3-peat in the AFC South! Use this thread to discuss the game.
chatsports.com
Dolphins vs. Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats | NFL Week 18
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard for NFL Week 18 comes from Dolphins Today host Will Scott as he’ll provide free play-by-play, highlights & stats from NFL Week 18 on Fox. The Dolphins (8-8) must win and have the Bills beat the Patriots in order to make the playoffs. Miami is starting rookie QB Skylar Thompson with their season on the line as both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy.
chatsports.com
The BTSC Delorean: Looking back at the most memorable Steelers vs. Browns contests
Cleveland Browns, Brian Sipe, Terry Bradshaw, Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company, Don Cockroft, Larry Anderson, Ron Bolton, Joe Greene, Pittsburgh Steelers. Do the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a long and storied history? Absolutely. The rivalry dates back to 1950 and started off 32-9 in favor of the Browns in the first 20 years. But since 1970, Pittsburgh has dominated the series 70-30-1. Despite the recent success of the Men of Steel, the Browns continue to be a challenge to the Steelers every single season. This week, BTSC only takes a look at the games that took place in Cleveland.
chatsports.com
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday
Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
chatsports.com
Villanova vs. Xavier: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova looks to go above .500 in BIG EAST play as they host the 18th-ranked Xavier Musketeers on campus at the Finneran Pavilion. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another. We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
chatsports.com
VIDEO: Detroit Lions 2022 season recap, Packers hype video (UPDATED)
When the Detroit Lions home finale moved to the two-minute warning, Ford Field played a video over the big screens unannounced. With the Lions already up 41-10 and the game already in hand, the home crowd—which was maybe at half capacity after many had left early—were eerily silent and attentive to the video.
chatsports.com
Time wasters! Matches are the LONGEST they have ever been, but the ball is in play for the SHORTEST time ever... could cutting games to 60 minutes be the radical answer?
Premier League fans are being left short-changed as new figures reveal they are watching less on-field action than ever before. Top-flight bosses are desperate to clamp down on time-wasting as football’s lawmakers prepare to discuss 60-minute matches with a countdown clock to ensure supporters get their money’s worth.
chatsports.com
Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 18: Saturday edition
We’ve arrived at our destination. The final week of the 2022-2023 regular season has arrived and all that’s left is to make our final weekend picks and let the chips fall as they may! First, let’s get to the standings. Standings. Kyle Barber: 163-86 Frank Platko: 160-93.
Comments / 0