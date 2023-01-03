Read full article on original website
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the
‘Love you boys’: Damar Hamlin FaceTimes Buffalo Bills teammates as ‘remarkable’ recovery continues
Damar Hamlin is awake and talking to his family and care team as his recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game continues.The Buffalo Bills have confirmed that the 24-year-old FaceTimed with teammates for a meeting and confirmed to them: “Love you boys.”Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has also had his breathing tube removed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the team said in a statement on Friday.“His neurologic function remains intact...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Houston Texans donate $10,003 to GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin
The Houston Texans donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football in Week 17 at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin needed CPR, was taken off the field via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
Buffalo Bills update Damar Hamlin’s status, say safety has made ‘remarkable improvement’
Folks said Damar Hamlin was a fighter, and it’s hard to deny that after the Buffalo Bills announced the most promising update yet following his cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo posted a statement to Twitter at 10:28 a.m. Thursday morning that said...
Tri-City Herald
Why Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle as Seahawks foe is different than Russell Wilson’s
The All-Pro linebacker is coming home this weekend. He seems destined to get a love-filled reception from Seahawks fans. Unlike the other departed franchise icon who returned this season. Wagner’s return to Seattle with his Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Lumen Field to end the regular season has the makings...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals Cancellation Confirmed, Potential Playoff Plan Revealed
The NFL confirmed Thursday night the official cancellation of the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was originally reported by the Associated Press. The cancelled game, which was originally postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter on Monday,...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills are 'America's Team' this postseason
The league announced Friday that it is encouraging this weekend's home teams to offer a pregame moment of silence for Hamlin. Per the league's news release:. "Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."
Some Uncertainty Surrounding the Patriots-Bills Game on Sunday?
The NFL world continues to focus on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, as he remains in critical condition in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati's Medical Center. While Hamlin remains at the top of everyone's minds with the Bills and the sports world, as of now,...
Update on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin provided by his uncle (video)
As the sports world continues to blanket Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin with love and prayers, a family member indicated that there was slight improvement in his condition. Hamlin was seriously injured when he collided with Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins during a seemingly routine catch and tackle. Somehow, Hamlin’s...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
How Damar Hamlin Has Inspired Bills To Play Patriots Game As Scheduled
We probably can stop talking about Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Patriots potentially being postponed. Both teams now sound ready to go for the Week 18 matchup, with Buffalo on Thursday leaving no doubt about where it’s at following Monday’s scary scene involving safety Damar Hamlin.
Aaron Rodgers dating Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner: report
Aaron Rodgers is reportedly dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes. The two have been friends for a while but have recently become romantic.
Tri-City Herald
Royals’ Aging Prospect With Much to Gain in Spring Training
If fans want a shining example of hitting development among Kansas City Royals prospects, infielder Logan Porter is a shining example. The 27-year-old ranked among the best at the plate for the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2022. Porter led the team in walk and on-base percentages while ranking in the team’s top five for other major statistics. Despite all that, Porter is nowhere on prospect lists or on the radars of casual Royals fans. He was even vulnerable during the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, yet no other team added Porter to their 40-man roster.
Tri-City Herald
Is Danuel House Jr. Out of 76ers’ Rotation? Doc Rivers Explains
Unless a player is in the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting five, or they’re Georges Niang, then gaining steady minutes in the rotation is a tough competition, as spots are not guaranteed. Sixers veteran Danuel House Jr. is the latest to find that out. In the offseason, House joined the...
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Eagles Tickets Among Top Average Get-in on Secondary Market
Typically games between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are a “must-see,” given how something notable always seems to happen. This weekend’s game is no exception. The Eagles need a win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the seven-team NFC playoff tournament, while the Giants are locked in at No. 6, regardless of what happens Sunday.
Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?
Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans Welcome Red-Hot Nets On National TV
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) will host the Brooklyn Nets (25-13) Friday evening in the Smoothie King Center. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN and the Pelicans are expecting a sellout crowd. New Orleans and Brooklyn met on opening night to start the season. The Pelicans defeated the Nets 130-108 in Brooklyn back on October 19. This time around the Nets are the hottest team in the NBA.
