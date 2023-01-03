Read full article on original website
Northern Maine wind farm gets boost from Massachusetts
A massive windfarm proposed for Aroostook County got a boost last week from a Massachusetts state agency. Longroad Energy's $2 billion King Pine project would be built on timberland owned by Irving, and would require the construction of a new transmission line connecting Aroostook County to the southern Maine grid.
Northern Light announces plan to transfer 1,400 workers to Optum in March
1,400 workers at Northern Light Health will become employees of Minnesota-based Optum as part of a new strategic partnership announced Thursday. Northern Light Senior Vice President Paul Bolin says most of the affected employees work in revenue, information, care management and supply chain services. He says the COVID pandemic accelerated the need for Northern Light to find a more financially sustainable way to provide health care amid rising costs.
25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill
It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
With rhetorical nods to Maine's past and future, Gov. Mills outlines 2nd term plans
In a thematic sense, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ second inaugural speech on Wednesday was a lot like her first at the Augusta Civic Center four years ago: An aspirational address marked by the governor’s affinity for rhetorical flourishes, local history and a tribute to her native state that two months ago delivered her more votes than any gubernatorial candidate in Maine history.
Legislature approves emergency bill containing $450 relief checks
Many Maine residents will soon receive $450 checks to help cover rising heat and electricity bills this winter after state lawmaker approved an emergency spending bill that had stalled in the Senate last month. The centerpiece of the $473 million spending bill is the $450 checks that could begin going...
WATCH: Gov. Janet Mills delivers message of hope in 2nd inauguration speech
Gov. Janet Mills sketched out a hopeful future for Maine, despite its numerous challenges, during a Wednesday ceremony kicking off her second term in the Blaine House. Speaking to several thousand spectators at the Augusta Civic Center, Mills pointed to other female leaders on stage with her as she talked about the progress Maine has made in the century since the first woman served in the Legislature.
As a new legislature begins, Wabanaki tribes hope a long elusive goal is within reach
Tribes in Maine say they've received an unprecedented amount of support from state lawmakers in recent years. Exclusive rights to online sports betting. Legislation to address longstanding water quality issues for the Passamaquoddy tribe. The Wabanaki Alliance, tribal members, state lawmakers and others gathered in Augusta Tuesday night — on...
Maine’s new House Speaker pledges to ‘find where the common ground lies’ on major issues
AUGUSTA – House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross made history last month when she became the first Black lawmaker in Maine ever elected to that top post. But as Maine’s new House Speaker prepares to kick off the 2023 legislative session, the longtime social justice advocate said her focus will be on finding common ground to help all Mainers on issues ranging from housing and energy costs to access to health care and the opioid crisis.
Massachusetts declares April 24 as Right Whale Day to raise awareness about the endangered species
Massachusetts has declared April 24 as Right Whale Day in an effort to raise awareness about the endangered species. North Atlantic right whales number fewer than 350, according to federal fisheries estimates. The New England Aquarium says it hopes Right Whale Day will encourage Massachusetts residents to learn more about the mammals and threats posed to them by entanglements in fixed fishing gear and ship strikes.
State officials warn of thin ice
State wildlife officials are warning that warm early winter weather is making it unsafe to venture out onto the ice on many Maine ponds and lakes. Mark Latti, of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, says a man died early Sunday morning after his side-by-side utility vehicle fell though the ice on North Pond in Smithfield. And last week, a father and son fell though the ice on Searsport's Half Moon Pond, but made it safely back to shore.
Winter is off to a mild start across Maine
Warm and rainy weather, combined with the lingering effects from the Christmas storm, have made for a disappointing start to winter for Mainers looking to hit the ski and snowmobile trails. "The calendar says January, but it really looks much more like mud season out there," said Andy Cutko, director...
What's happening with the performing arts community in Maine
We check in on the performing arts community in Maine to find out if shows and performers have returned to normal operations since the pandemic shutdowns. We'll hear from organizations and venues across the state to hear about what's on the horizon. Panelists:. David Greenham, executive director, Maine Arts Commission.
